(Sir, this artwork on the wall is absolutely wonderful, and now we have also learnt about it. We would also like to have this done on the walls of my room, and then we will tell you. I am saying ‘my room’ because the husband gets only a small room, while all the other rooms in our house belong to madam (Jaya Bachchan). She has one room for dining, another for sitting and different rooms of her own, so there is hardly anything left for us. Another thing is that she really loves having paintings done on the walls. She has had paintings done on the four exterior walls of our house, and she has used Warli paintings there. They look very beautiful)

Talking about Amitabh and Jaya, the couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973, following their association during the making of films including Zanjeer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony at Jaya’s home.

At the time, both were successful actors, with Jaya already established as one of Hindi cinema's leading performers. The couple went on to welcome two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan in 1974 and son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976.

Jaya was at the height of her career when she stepped away from regular acting to focus on her family. She had delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Guddi, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Silsila.

After Silsila in 1981, she took a long break from films. She returned to the big screen with Govind Nihalani's Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa in 1998, marking her return after nearly two decades.