The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting increased security for several Bollywood actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The association has raised concerns over alleged threats against film personalities and warned that the situation could affect film production and the livelihoods of people working in the industry.
The letter was also shared on AICWA's official X handle.
In its appeal, AICWA asked the government to provide stronger security for Saif, Amitabh, Abhishek and their families. It also sought protection for other film personalities and filmmakers across Mumbai, along with adequate police deployment at shooting locations.
The association outlined five key demands: enhanced security for the three actors and their families; protection for film personalities and filmmakers; police presence at film sets; strict action against gangsters and their networks; and close monitoring of press conferences and public events attended by celebrities.
AICWA referred to the recent firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, as part of its concerns about the safety of people associated with the film industry.
“Bollywood must be able to move freely on Mumbai's streets, shoot and work without fear,” the association stated in its appeal.
The workers' body also warned that the threats could have consequences beyond the safety of well-known actors. Film productions employ technicians, junior artistes, set workers and other daily-wage workers whose incomes depend on regular shooting schedules.
“The livelihood of lakhs of workers, technicians, artists and set workers is now at risk. If this continues, a lock will fall on Bollywood: shootings will stop completely, workers will lose their jobs and producers will suffer heavy losses,” the letter stated.
The appeal comes amid reports of threats directed at several film personalities. Mumbai Police is investigating an alleged death threat received by Saif, in which the sender reportedly warned that he would meet the same fate as politician Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in October 2024.
Amitabh has also reportedly received threats, while the October firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has added to concerns about security in the city. Police investigations into these incidents are ongoing.