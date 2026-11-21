The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting increased security for several Bollywood actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The association has raised concerns over alleged threats against film personalities and warned that the situation could affect film production and the livelihoods of people working in the industry.

The letter was also shared on AICWA's official X handle.

AICWA's demands for Bollywood security

In its appeal, AICWA asked the government to provide stronger security for Saif, Amitabh, Abhishek and their families. It also sought protection for other film personalities and filmmakers across Mumbai, along with adequate police deployment at shooting locations.