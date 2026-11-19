Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a death threat from a wanted accused in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to establish the identity of the sender and verify whether the threat genuinely originated from that one sender or whether someone was impersonating him.

According to reports, Saif received a voice message on his phone in which the sender threatened that he would meet the same fate as Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024.

Saif Ali Khan death threat

Mumbai Police police investigators are examining the authenticity of the voice message.

The threat comes amid a series of similar incidents involving Bollywood personalities. Ayushmann Khurrana had reportedly received threatening messages earlier in November, and Tiger Shroff had been the victim of a shooting incident where a group of unknown gunmen open fired on his car.