Saif Ali Khan reveals how deadly attack on him affected Jeh, says he gave him his plastic sword for protection

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan revealed an emotional detail about the aftermath of the 2025 attack at his residence. The actor shared that his younger son Jeh gave him his plastic sword and told him to use it if a similar situation happened again.

Saif Ali Khan recalls terrifying 2025 home attack

Speaking about the incident on Koffee With Karan, Saif recalled how the experience affected his family and said Jeh, who was still very young at the time, viewed his father as a protector.

“Jeh gave me his plastic sword and said, ‘Next time that thief comes, use this.’ For a couple of months after that, he kind of kept the plastic sword with me... So, the whole thing happened in front of him, the fight and all and he thinks I am a great protector. He thinks I am Iron Man,” Saif said.

Karan Johar then recalled having to explain the situation to his own children and how his son was concerned about Taimur.

Saif, meanwhile, admitted that the attack was a frightening experience not only because of his own injuries but also because of the fact that the attacker was standing over his young son. “It was crazy. There were cuts on my neck, I felt there was something in my back, and I had all these injuries from the fall. I was injured and he was fine,” Saif recalled.

“He stabbed me about ten times. It all happened very quickly. I think perhaps because of my Hindi cinema instinct, I attacked him in the first place. There was a sense of outrage that he was standing over my son with a knife,” the actor said.