Inglorious Basterds star Melanie Laurent joins Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan in Ritesh Batra's Long Years Ago

Ritesh Batra's Long Years Ago has managed to attract a great lineup of international actors, featuring Melanie Laurent from France along with the Parineeta duo, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan. Set in 1991, this new comedy drama is now in production in Mumbai. The movie revolves around a family that has avoided any meaningful conversation for many years. But now, they must finally find the words to express what matters the most.

Ritesh Batra's Long Years Ago: Melanie Laurent's Mumbai dream finally comes true

Melanie Laurent rose to fame as Shosanna Dreyfus in Quentin Tarantino’s movie Inglourious Basterds. She has earned an international name as an actress and filmmaker. Besides having professional relations, Melanie and Ritesh share personal relations too. The two first met 15 years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival and discussed the possibility of working together in Mumbai.