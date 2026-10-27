Inglorious Basterds star Melanie Laurent joins Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan in Ritesh Batra's Long Years Ago

Ritesh Batra's Long Years Ago has managed to attract a great lineup of international actors, featuring Melanie Laurent from France along with the Parineeta duo, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan. Set in 1991, this new comedy drama is now in production in Mumbai. The movie revolves around a family that has avoided any meaningful conversation for many years. But now, they must finally find the words to express what matters the most.
Melanie Laurent rose to fame as Shosanna Dreyfus in Quentin Tarantino’s movie Inglourious Basterds. She has earned an international name as an actress and filmmaker. Besides having professional relations, Melanie and Ritesh share personal relations too. The two first met 15 years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival and discussed the possibility of working together in Mumbai.
According to a recent interview, Melanie Laurent said that she had always dreamed of working together in the city. She stated, "I am tremendously honoured to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life."
She further said, “I met Ritesh fifteen years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honoured and happy to be a part of it."
Vidya Balan has also expressed that she is looking forward to this project: "There’s such a beautiful sensitivity and honesty to his storytelling. What makes this even more special is that I get to reunite with Saif after Parineeta, my very first film! I can’t wait to experience the magic of working with both Ritesh and Saif."
Ritesh Batra earned his international fame with The Lunchbox (2013), which featured Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur. His film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Later, he made Our Souls at Night with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda and Photograph with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
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