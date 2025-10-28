Vidya Balan was offered debut film Parineeta at Enrique's 2004 Mumbai concert

Destiny does have a flair for drama sometimes and Vidya Balan’s story is proof! Back in 2004, when she was at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai, like just another fan enjoying the night, fate decided to drop a plot twist. She got a call and in that very moment she landed her debut role in Parineeta!

The night destiny called: Vidya Balan recalls the Enrique concert that changed everything

Global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is all set to return to India for a concert on October 29 and 30, 2025, marking his comeback after more than two decades! Now, as the fans gear up for his tour, our beloved Bollywood actor Vidya has a whole different story of destiny to share with the world. She recalls attending Enrique’s concert in Mumbai years ago, completely unaware that her life was about to change.

Her phone was switched off, and filmmakers trying to reach her couldn’t get through, until they called her friend Pavitra, who happened to be with her at the concert. That one call turned out to be ‘the call’ that launched Vidya’s career and changed her destiny forever.