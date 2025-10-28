Vidya Balan was offered debut film Parineeta at Enrique's 2004 Mumbai concert

Destiny does have a flair for drama sometimes and Vidya Balan’s story is proof! Back in 2004, when she was at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai, like just another fan enjoying the night, fate decided to drop a plot twist. She got a call and in that very moment she landed her debut role in Parineeta!
Global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is all set to return to India for a concert on October 29 and 30, 2025, marking his comeback after more than two decades! Now, as the fans gear up for his tour, our beloved Bollywood actor Vidya has a whole different story of destiny to share with the world. She recalls attending Enrique’s concert in Mumbai years ago, completely unaware that her life was about to change.
Her phone was switched off, and filmmakers trying to reach her couldn’t get through, until they called her friend Pavitra, who happened to be with her at the concert. That one call turned out to be ‘the call’ that launched Vidya’s career and changed her destiny forever.
On the other end of that life-changing call was none other than Vidhu Vinod Chopra himself. Vidya told in the interview, recalling the words he said, “Vidya Balan, you need to get out of that venue and reach a quieter place where you can speak”.
Stepping away from the crowd to a quieter corner, Vidya called him back, her heart racing with excitement. And in that very moment, as she heard what came next, she shivered with happiness, realizing her life was about to change forever.
She recalled, “VVC told me then, ‘You are my Parineeta,’ and by then Enrique had come back on stage and sang Hero.” What could be the perfect background score right?
Adding more to the experience, she said, “It almost felt like the birth of me as a heroine happened at his show while he sang Hero. You feel these moments happen only in the movies, but it happened to me in real life.”
Vidya confirmed that she will attend the upcoming concert of the singer as she looks forward to feeling that moment in her life which made her what she is today 20 years back. She said, “I am looking forward to reliving that moment when I watch him live again”.
Today, Vidya Balan stands tall as one of India’s most celebrated actresses, a National Film Award and Padma Shri honoree who has redefined Bollywood with her powerful performances in films like Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, and many more.
