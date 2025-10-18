Priyamani had opened up about her relation with cousin Vidya Balan

The Family Man famed actor, Priyamani Raj is related to none other than Vidya Balan! The two are second cousins and Priyamani had once addressed their relationship more than adecade ago.
Back in 2010, Priyamani Raj had addressed her relationship with Vidya Balan saying, "We don’t meet as often as our parents do. I’m very proud that she’s family, and I wish her a great career".
Another time, during a press event for a film, she had opened up about her relationship with the Kahaani actor. Priyamani had said, "Yes, we're second cousins. We haven't been in touch on a personal level -- not to her, but I'm in touch with her father. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I make it a point to call her dad".
The actor further added, "If possible, I would love to meet Vidya some day, because being cousins is a secondary thing, but as an actor, I'm extremely proud of her, and with the body of work that she's done, she's a fabulous actor".
On a third occasion, during a 2012 interview, Priyamani had addressed complex questions about taking advantage of Vidya Balan's success. "I don’t need to take tips from my second cousin about which films to sign or not. I’m too independent to seek her advice", she had said.
Priyamani further elaborated on her stand, saying, "I may get more mileage if I bounce Vidya’s name in the Mumbai media, but I am totally averse to that idea. Some people may boast about their links to climb up the ladder but I’m not like that. Nothing can replace talent".
Both the cousin sisters are talented and critically acclaimed actors, each having won the National Film Award. Vidya Balan was conferred with the honour in 2012, when she won the Best Actress award for her work in The Dirty Picture (2011). Priyamani had won the same award in 2008, for the Tamil film Paruthiveeran (2007).