Priyamani had opened up about her relation with cousin Vidya Balan

On a third occasion, during a 2012 interview, Priyamani had addressed complex questions about taking advantage of Vidya Balan's success. "I don’t need to take tips from my second cousin about which films to sign or not. I’m too independent to seek her advice", she had said.

Priyamani further elaborated on her stand, saying, "I may get more mileage if I bounce Vidya’s name in the Mumbai media, but I am totally averse to that idea. Some people may boast about their links to climb up the ladder but I’m not like that. Nothing can replace talent".

Both the cousin sisters are talented and critically acclaimed actors, each having won the National Film Award. Vidya Balan was conferred with the honour in 2012, when she won the Best Actress award for her work in The Dirty Picture (2011). Priyamani had won the same award in 2008, for the Tamil film Paruthiveeran (2007).