Enrique Iglesias announces second Mumbai show after historic sell–out

Mumbai, get ready to dance again—twice. In response to an overwhelming and unprecedented wave of public demand, EVA Live has officially announced a second concert for global pop icon and multi-Grammy award-winning artist Enrique Iglesias. The newly added performance is scheduled for Wednesday, 29th October 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, just one day ahead of the already sold-out first show.

Enrique Iglesias concert: Two nights, one city, infinite memories

The excitement surrounding Enrique’s return to India has reached fever pitch. His first concert in Mumbai, set for Thursday, 30th October 2025, witnessed an extraordinary response, with every ticket snapped up within just a few hours of going on sale. It was a moment that broke records and reminded the world of the unmatched energy of Enrique's fanbase in India—a country he hasn’t performed in for 13 years.

“I’ve missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world,” says Enrique Iglesias. “Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

This rare double billing from the Latin pop superstar is no small feat. With both concerts combined, over 50,000 fans are expected to pour into MMRDA Grounds over two electrifying nights, making Enrique’s long-awaited comeback one of the largest and most anticipated music events in India this decade.