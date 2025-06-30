Enrique Iglesias announces second Mumbai show after historic sell–out

Mumbai, get ready to dance again—twice. In response to an overwhelming and unprecedented wave of public demand, EVA Live has officially announced a second concert for global pop icon and multi-Grammy award-winning artist Enrique Iglesias. The newly added performance is scheduled for Wednesday, 29th October 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, just one day ahead of the already sold-out first show.
The excitement surrounding Enrique’s return to India has reached fever pitch. His first concert in Mumbai, set for Thursday, 30th October 2025, witnessed an extraordinary response, with every ticket snapped up within just a few hours of going on sale. It was a moment that broke records and reminded the world of the unmatched energy of Enrique's fanbase in India—a country he hasn’t performed in for 13 years.
“I’ve missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world,” says Enrique Iglesias. “Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”
This rare double billing from the Latin pop superstar is no small feat. With both concerts combined, over 50,000 fans are expected to pour into MMRDA Grounds over two electrifying nights, making Enrique’s long-awaited comeback one of the largest and most anticipated music events in India this decade.
The newly announced concert on October 29 now gives thousands of hopeful fans a second shot at experiencing the magic live. For those who missed out on the first wave of tickets, this encore performance is a golden opportunity to see one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of our generation set the Mumbai stage ablaze with his chart-topping hits, signature charisma, and undeniable stage presence.
From sultry Latin ballads to high-energy anthems, Enrique is known for delivering a show that’s as emotionally resonant as it is wildly entertaining. His connection with his audience runs deep, and his return promises not just a performance—but a celebration.
So, if you couldn’t grab a ticket the first time, now’s your moment. Mumbai is getting two nights of Enrique, and fans won’t want to miss either.
