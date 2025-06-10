Enrique Iglesias is coming to Mumbai; here's when he will perform

Multi-Grammy award-winning music icon and one of pop music’s most influential singer/songwriters of our current times, Enrique Iglesias, is set to ignite the stage in Mumbai with an exclusive show on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the prestigious MMRDA Grounds, BKC. The ticket booking for the concert shall open be open on June 20 noon to June 22 noon, exclusively on District by Zomato.

Mumbai becomes a hot choice for international artistes

This is not the first time that artistes are choosing Mumbai for the first time...Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Hanumankind, Shawn Mendes, Green Day and now Enrique Iglesias, this concert would mark the multi-platinum-selling artiste’s highly anticipated return to India after 13 years, poised to ignite fervent excitement among music enthusiasts across the sub-continent.

Enrique, celebrated as one of Spain's most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist, encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade-plus career. Enrique's unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature blend of pop, will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promise to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance.

This monumental event, which precedes the next engagement on Enrique’s touring calendar in Abu Dhabi, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, as it is anticipated to draw over 30,000 attendees and record-breaking ticket registrations. Marking Enrique’s triumphant return since his sold-out three-city tour in 2012, this concert is poised to be a landmark cultural event in India’s international music calendar. Fans are assured an evening of unparalleled entertainment, celebrating one of the most-streamed and beloved artists in music history.

This announcement follows a wave of successful international concerts in India, featuring luminaries such as Bryan Adams, Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, Ben Bohmer, Black Coffee and Lil Pump among others. With Enrique Iglesias's highly anticipated return on the horizon, India's burgeoning reputation as a premier destination for global music events is further solidified. This concert promises not merely a performance but a cultural milestone, uniting fans in a celebration of music, passion and artistry under the inimitable aura of Enrique Iglesias.

