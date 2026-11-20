The LOC has been issued to seal his exit points from the country as he may try to leave the country by different means. Sources say that if Abhishek Pandit is arrested, then the entire financial stream of this gang can be uncovered.

Prior to this, the Mumbai Crime Branch produced 6 accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case before the MCOCA court on November 16 following the end of their police custody. The 6 are among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the case. Following the hearing, the court had remanded 5 accused to judicial custody, while the 6th accused, Suneha Pandit, was remanded to Crime Branch custody until November 21.

The police had earlier sought Suneha Pandit's police custody to unravel the links of all these financial transactions, identify others involved and find out the links between the accused.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff recently had a narrow escape from a gun attack when 3 motorcycle-borne men opened fire at his car in the Juhu area of Mumbai on October 19. While the 'Baaghi' actor was reported to be safe, his driver was injured.