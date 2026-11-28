The latest trendsetters of #couplegoals are none other than Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. They stunned everyone with their matching traditional attire at a recent event. They were photographed along with Shaina NC, who later uploaded the photos on Instagram. Accompanying the photos was a warm-hearted message from Shaina about her long-standing friendship with Aishwarya and how the actress had helped her in the early stages of her fashion designing career.
Aishwarya was looking graceful in the photographs wearing a magenta kaftan-style kurta with a skirt, w stone encrusted gotta patti embroidery. Abhishek was seen is a matching magenta kurta, with a pair of white pants and black-framed glasses. Aishwarya left her hair loose and completed her traditional look effortlessly with her signature red lips. The couple stood beside each other as they posed with Shaina against a floral backdrop.
Sharing the pictures, Shaina reflected on how their friendship has remained unchanged over the years. She wrote, “Some friendships don’t need constant contact. They just need trust.” Reflecting on how they met, Shaina said that she began her career as a fashion designer at the age of 18, which was about the time when Aishwarya became Miss World.
She further added, “I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off.” Shaina also spoke about the comfort of reconnecting with old friends. She wrote, “What I love about old friendships is the comfort. You meet after months or years, and it feels like yesterday.”
The designer also recalled how Aishwarya had been there for her when she was trying to establish herself professionally. She wrote, “Aishwarya and I go so far back, from wearing my sarees, to her supporting my social initiatives, especially cancer patients, and when I was a struggling designer.”
The year 1994 saw Aishwarya win the Miss World contest and then go on to establish a flourishing career in Indian movies. She appeared in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan movies last, where she portrayed Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007, and gave birth to their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.