The latest trendsetters of #couplegoals are none other than Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. They stunned everyone with their matching traditional attire at a recent event. They were photographed along with Shaina NC, who later uploaded the photos on Instagram. Accompanying the photos was a warm-hearted message from Shaina about her long-standing friendship with Aishwarya and how the actress had helped her in the early stages of her fashion designing career.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan twin in traditional outfits; Shaina NC recalls old friendship

Aishwarya was looking graceful in the photographs wearing a magenta kaftan-style kurta with a skirt, w stone encrusted gotta patti embroidery. Abhishek was seen is a matching magenta kurta, with a pair of white pants and black-framed glasses. Aishwarya left her hair loose and completed her traditional look effortlessly with her signature red lips. The couple stood beside each other as they posed with Shaina against a floral backdrop.