Inside Abhishek–Aishwarya’s parenting style with Aaradhya: Lead by example not by rules

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have always been in the fore front of news when it comes to their relationship. However no matter what rumours spread around about their bond, no controversy can touch their relationship with their daughter Aaradhya. In a recent podcast Abhishek opened up about the duo's parenting style where there is no strict right or wrong.

How Abhishek and Aishwarya keep parenting grounded despite the spotlight

Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship have long been centered with rumours and controversies but they brushed off divorce speculation, calling it “manufactured rubbish.” What has remained untouched by scrutiny, though, is their bond with daughter Aaradhya. Now, Abhishek has offered a glimpse into their parenting approach with their daughter, shedding light on how they navigate family life behind the spotlight.

With modern parenting taking the center stage these days, it is crucial for parents to maintain a balance. Abhishek in a recent podcast shared how he and Aishwarya like to lead by example and not by just words.

He said, “In my home, as parents, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya instead of telling her what is right and what is wrong. We believe in showing what to do by being that ourselves. It’s never been like, ‘Okay, I’ll teach her self-defence.’ If you’ve seen my wife, she can take care of herself. It’s never been divided like, ‘I’ll teach her self-defence, you teach her to be empathetic.’ No, it’s not that.”

He further shared that maintaining a united front as parents plays a key role. Children tend to grow up with a healthier perspective when there's no one 'good parent-bad parent' dynamic in place.