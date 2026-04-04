Balancing act: how diplomat Jayant N Khobragade pursues his creative self?

Epic on canvas

One of the most important works, ‘Gita’, is a large-scale composition developed over six months — it integrates multiple philosophical strands from the Bhagavad Gita, including karma yoga (the path of selfless action), jnana yoga (the path of knowledge) and bhakti yoga (the path of devotion).

The monumental painting captures the moment of counsel between Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Rendered in blue, Krishna stands with an uplifted arm, embodying divine authority and calm amid the chaos. Opposite him, Arjuna is shown in warm tones, clad in armour, kneeling on one knee with his head bowed as he receives Krishna’s guidance.

The background appears in sweeping strokes of orange, green, and blue, teeming with forms and faces of combatants, animals, chariot wheels swirling together in colour that evokes the intensity and turbulence of war.

Other works, drawing on themes of mythology and spirituality, include portraits of Ganesha, Shiva and Krishna; ‘Octo-Ganesha’, a mosaic of overlapping geometric forms that brings together eight visages of the deity within a single frame; as well as several depictions of the Buddha, among others.

In contrast, Khobragade’s explorations of nature and landscape comprise a sunrise rendered in soft, delicate strokes; and a vivid view of Venice, where buildings in blue, purple, yellow and orange line along a canal, with boats drifting through the water that cuts between them.

A painting of autumn woods is especially striking. The interplay of blues, browns and ochres is handled with finesse, while tall trees, lit with yellowing leaves, recede gently into the background, creating a visually soothing scene. Another standout is a large canvas featuring three dancers clad in pink. Their skirts intersect and flow into one another as they whirl in motion, giving a sense of rhythm and grace.