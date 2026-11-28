Atif Aslam, the popular Pakistani singer, recently dominated Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena with a thrilling live performance on Friday, November 27. Even though there are plenty of pictures and videos of his performance being shared on social media platforms, one thing that has definitely managed to grab people’s attention is his performance of Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, a song that has been featured in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Atif Aslam's Dhurandhar song performance leaves fans surprised

The video was uploaded to Instagram by a fan, who referred to the performance as an accidental crossover. He posted: "Atif Aslam singing a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic associated with Dhurandhar… now that’s a plot twist nobody expected! 💀 The irony, the timing, the song choice… Dubai witnessed a crossover nobody could have scripted! 😂🔥" This particular statement attracted considerable attention considering the cross-border connection of the Pakistani singer and Indian film.