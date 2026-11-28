Atif Aslam, the popular Pakistani singer, recently dominated Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena with a thrilling live performance on Friday, November 27. Even though there are plenty of pictures and videos of his performance being shared on social media platforms, one thing that has definitely managed to grab people’s attention is his performance of Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, a song that has been featured in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The video was uploaded to Instagram by a fan, who referred to the performance as an accidental crossover. He posted: "Atif Aslam singing a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic associated with Dhurandhar… now that’s a plot twist nobody expected! 💀 The irony, the timing, the song choice… Dubai witnessed a crossover nobody could have scripted! 😂🔥" This particular statement attracted considerable attention considering the cross-border connection of the Pakistani singer and Indian film.
Nonetheless, the musical background of the song goes way back to Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Jaan Se Guzarte Hain is the recreated version of Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, which was an original track sung by Pakistani qawwali legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan back in 1977. Later on, this track was recreated for the movie, which included the voice of Khan Saab along with the music of Shashwat Sachdev.
One person commented, "Living legend true rock star of the subcontinent." Another one said, "The co-producer of the music of dhurandhar is in atif's band." Another Insta user comented, "This is nothing to do with dhurandar. This is a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahabs work. Please get your facts correct!"
Another reason Atif Aslam’s performance gained traction is due to the timing of his performance. This happens in light of the increasing controversies associated with Pakistani entertainment in India. Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued another reminder to Netflix.
The move came following demands from film industry bodies such as the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to boycott the India release of Netflix's new series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.