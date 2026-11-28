Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh brought his trademark energy and charm to Mumbai with his Aura India Tour concert on November 27. The event saw several celebrities in attendance, including Sanya Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Rasha Thadani. One of the evening's highlights came when Sanya joined Diljit on stage and danced with him, much to the delight of the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Charmer to Sanya Malhotra

A video from the Mumbai concert has surfaced online, showing Diljit inviting Sanya on stage and dedicating his song Charmer to her. In a sweet gesture, the singer went down on one knee and held the actress's hand as he sang. The two later danced together before Diljit escorted Sanya off the stage and presented her with a gift hamper.