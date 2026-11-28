Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh brought his trademark energy and charm to Mumbai with his Aura India Tour concert on November 27. The event saw several celebrities in attendance, including Sanya Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Rasha Thadani. One of the evening's highlights came when Sanya joined Diljit on stage and danced with him, much to the delight of the audience.
A video from the Mumbai concert has surfaced online, showing Diljit inviting Sanya on stage and dedicating his song Charmer to her. In a sweet gesture, the singer went down on one knee and held the actress's hand as he sang. The two later danced together before Diljit escorted Sanya off the stage and presented her with a gift hamper.
When Sanya showered the singer with compliments, Diljit responded, “Ab main sharma jaunga (now I'll get shy).”
The two had previously collaborated on the music video for Charmer, which went on to become popular among listeners. Sanya's dance moves in the video also received considerable appreciation. During the concert, Diljit credited the actress for the song's success, saying, “She has made this song a hit; she made reels on it, and that's why it became a hit.”
Fans were delighted to see the two share the stage. Reacting to the video, one social media user commented, “What a moment it was.” Another wrote, “The chemistry, the energies, the smiles, everything was just perfect.” A third added, “This moment deserves its own fan club.”
Karisma Kapoor was also seen enjoying the concert from the audience. The actor grooved to Diljit's songs and recorded some moments on her phone. She was also seen singing along to Saanson Ki Maala as the singer performed it live.
Other celebrities who attended the event included Avneet Kaur, Rasha Thadani and Jasmine Bhasin, who arrived with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.
Following the Mumbai show, Diljit has four more performances scheduled as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. He will perform in Bengaluru on November 29, followed by Lucknow on December 5.
The singer will then take the tour to Chandigarh on December 12, where he is scheduled to perform at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The India leg of the tour will conclude in Kolkata on December 19 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
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