Ahead of his high-energy Mumbai concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course on November 27, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh treated fans to a rare glimpse of his lavish city residence. Sharing a series of videos on Instagram, Diljit offered a tour of his temporary home during the Aura India Tour: the historic Tata Suite at Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Named in honour of Tata Group founder Sir Jamsetji Tata, the sprawling 465-square-metre residence blends period architecture with heritage furniture, curated cultural artefacts and rich textiles. Designed to accommodate up to four guests—with the option to connect a third bedroom—the space functions far more like a private royal residence than a traditional hotel room.
Beyond its two main bedrooms, spacious living area and formal dining room, Diljit’s Mumbai base boasts a separate lounge, a private office and a boardroom capable of seating 15 people. For wellness and relaxation between tour stops, the suite includes a private gym alongside an in-suite spa complete with a sauna.
Every detail leans into old-world opulence. The bathrooms are clad in Italian marble and feature deep soaking tubs, separate rain showers and dedicated dressing areas. A separate butler’s pantry ensures seamless hospitality without intruding on privacy.
Staying at one of India’s most prestigious addresses comes with round-the-clock pampering. Guests in the Tata Suite receive two-way airport transfers, 24-hour in-room dining, daily turndown service and an on-call personal butler. Diljit’s stay also grants access to the exclusive Taj Club Lounge for daily breakfast, afternoon high tea and evening cocktails.
Unsurprisingly, such discreet luxury does not come with a public price tag. The property does not list a fixed tariff online for the Tata Suite, requiring prospective guests to enquire directly for bespoke rates based on dates and availability.