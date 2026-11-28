Ahead of his high-energy Mumbai concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course on November 27, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh treated fans to a rare glimpse of his lavish city residence. Sharing a series of videos on Instagram, Diljit offered a tour of his temporary home during the Aura India Tour: the historic Tata Suite at Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Inside the 5,005-sq-ft heritage sanctuary

Named in honour of Tata Group founder Sir Jamsetji Tata, the sprawling 465-square-metre residence blends period architecture with heritage furniture, curated cultural artefacts and rich textiles. Designed to accommodate up to four guests—with the option to connect a third bedroom—the space functions far more like a private royal residence than a traditional hotel room.

Beyond its two main bedrooms, spacious living area and formal dining room, Diljit’s Mumbai base boasts a separate lounge, a private office and a boardroom capable of seating 15 people. For wellness and relaxation between tour stops, the suite includes a private gym alongside an in-suite spa complete with a sauna.