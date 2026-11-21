Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has leased three premium residential flats in the Khar-Santacruz locality of Mumbai for an aggregate monthly rental of ₹38 lakh. As per reports, the three units at Seasons Trimurti located in Santacruz West measure 12,200 sq. ft. of total carpet area. While the biggest unit, measuring 6,200 sq. ft., charges ₹20 lakh of monthly rent, the two remaining smaller units, each measuring 3,000 sq. ft. of space, have been leased at ₹9 lakh each per month. Under the 48-month lease agreement, the term begins on January 1, 2027 and ends on December 31, 2030. The annual rental shall rise by 5%, whereas the total security deposit comes to ₹38 lakh.
Shahid Kapoor, along with his wife Mira Kapoor, has leased their luxurious residence located in Worli at ₹20 lakh per month for a tenure of five years. The said apartment is situated within the Three Sixty West project of Oberoi Realty and covers an area of 5,395 square feet, including three car parking spaces. As per the information obtained from the property registration records with the help of Square Yards, the said agreement was registered on November 7.
The commercial office space of 3,455 sq. ft. has been leased by Ajay Devgn at a rent of ₹7 lakh per month. This commercial property is situated in Signature Tower, Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. As per information available on property registration papers from Square Yards, parking space for three vehicles is also part of this lease agreement. No information is provided regarding the tenant of this property or the duration of this lease agreement.
Kartik Aaryan has leased out his 1,912 sq. ft. apartment in Juhu for ₹4.5 lakh per month. The apartment is located in Siddhi Vinayak Building, which comes under the Presidency Co-operative Society. As per reports, the leave and license deed was registered on August 28. Stamp duty paid for the registration of the deed was ₹42,500. While information regarding the tenant and duration of the lease was not provided, the monthly rent makes it one more high-profile deal of celebrity houses in Mumbai.
Salman Khan recorded one of the biggest monthly rental deals in 2023 by leasing out 23,042 sq. ft. of retail space in Santacruz. This commercial space was leased to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd for ₹90 lakh per month. As per reports, the yearly rent of this commercial space is estimated to be around ₹12 crore. This includes a security deposit of ₹5.4 crore.
Karan Johar has renewed the leases of two commercial properties in Andheri West, owned in the name of Dharma Productions. These two properties are fetching rentals worth ₹17.56 lakh and ₹6.15 lakh per month, respectively, thus making a total rental receipt of ₹23.71 lakh per month. As per reports, the chargeable area of the said property is 11,374 sq. ft. The rent is charged at ₹155 per sq. ft. per month. The duration of the lease renewal is 60 months, i.e. five years.