Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has leased three premium residential flats in the Khar-Santacruz locality of Mumbai for an aggregate monthly rental of ₹38 lakh. As per reports, the three units at Seasons Trimurti located in Santacruz West measure 12,200 sq. ft. of total carpet area. While the biggest unit, measuring 6,200 sq. ft., charges ₹20 lakh of monthly rent, the two remaining smaller units, each measuring 3,000 sq. ft. of space, have been leased at ₹9 lakh each per month. Under the 48-month lease agreement, the term begins on January 1, 2027 and ends on December 31, 2030. The annual rental shall rise by 5%, whereas the total security deposit comes to ₹38 lakh.