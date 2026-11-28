A glimpse inside the ultra-exclusive L'Observatoire

During their journey, the pair enjoyed the utmost privacy and five-star service. They were spoiled with a 24-hour personal steward, private in-suite culinary creations and endless champagne. Photos showed the duo looking thoroughly relaxed as Justin played backgammon and card games at their private dining table.

The couple also made sure to dress to the nines for their luxurious locomotive ride. Katy dazzled in a champagne-coloured silk and lace minidress paired with white pointed-toe heels while her partner looked incredibly dapper in a white tuxedo and black bow tie.

This extravagant train ride was just one part of a wider European getaway that included stops in Barcelona, Milan and Paris, where they even posed for a selfie with French President Emmanuel Macron. The trip also served as a belated birthday celebration for the singer. Reflecting on the milestone, she shared, "I'm ok with turning 42 as long as I can turn 42 with you."