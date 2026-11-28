Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have taken their romance to luxurious new heights with a lavish £80,000 overnight train ride through Europe. The high-profile couple recently travelled from Paris to Venice aboard the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, treating themselves to an unforgettable 24-hour journey.
For this romantic getaway, Katy, 42, and Justin, 54, booked out the train’s most exclusive private suite, L'Observatoire. Designed by French artist JR inside a restored 1920s carriage, the opulent space features a double bedroom with a retractable Oculus skylight, an elegant lounge equipped with a curated vinyl collection and a hidden tea room accessed via a secret door.
The pop star shared a glimpse of the one-of-a-kind trip with her followers, posting a glamorous photo of herself relaxing in the suite's sculptural freestanding bathtub as the European countryside rolled by. She also cheekily highlighted her fresh haircut in the caption, writing, "The bob's euro debut."
During their journey, the pair enjoyed the utmost privacy and five-star service. They were spoiled with a 24-hour personal steward, private in-suite culinary creations and endless champagne. Photos showed the duo looking thoroughly relaxed as Justin played backgammon and card games at their private dining table.
The couple also made sure to dress to the nines for their luxurious locomotive ride. Katy dazzled in a champagne-coloured silk and lace minidress paired with white pointed-toe heels while her partner looked incredibly dapper in a white tuxedo and black bow tie.
This extravagant train ride was just one part of a wider European getaway that included stops in Barcelona, Milan and Paris, where they even posed for a selfie with French President Emmanuel Macron. The trip also served as a belated birthday celebration for the singer. Reflecting on the milestone, she shared, "I'm ok with turning 42 as long as I can turn 42 with you."