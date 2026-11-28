"I was really reluctant to do it," he told Jimmy. "I'm sort of famously private."

He explained that his conversations with the director eventually encouraged him to reconsider. Justin said he wanted to explore aspects of his life that went beyond what audiences already knew about him.

"At the end of the day, I sort of mustered up some courage to talk about things that I've never talked about before. Things that even those that are closest to me don't know," he added.

Reflecting on the past five years, he said "You just never know what somebody's going through," adding that his experiences had helped him become "a better human and a better father, a better husband, a better friend." He described making the documentary as a cathartic experience and hoped his openness would encourage others to speak about their own struggles.