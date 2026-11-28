Justin Timberlake joined Jimmy Fallon for a special Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 26, 2026. The episode combined music, comedy and an interview about Justin's upcoming four-part documentary series, Timberlake. The episode also marked the 20th anniversary of his second solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, released in 2006. Justin and Jimmy, who have been friends for more than two decades, performed together in several comedy segments and songs as part of the special Thanksgiving episode.
During the conversation, Justin spoke about his initial hesitation to participate in the documentary, which is directed by filmmaker Fisher Stevens. He admitted that he was reluctant to discuss his personal life on camera because he has always preferred privacy.
"I was really reluctant to do it," he told Jimmy. "I'm sort of famously private."
He explained that his conversations with the director eventually encouraged him to reconsider. Justin said he wanted to explore aspects of his life that went beyond what audiences already knew about him.
"At the end of the day, I sort of mustered up some courage to talk about things that I've never talked about before. Things that even those that are closest to me don't know," he added.
Reflecting on the past five years, he said "You just never know what somebody's going through," adding that his experiences had helped him become "a better human and a better father, a better husband, a better friend." He described making the documentary as a cathartic experience and hoped his openness would encourage others to speak about their own struggles.
The Thanksgiving episode also featured a musical celebration of Justin's 2006 album FutureSex/LoveSounds. He performed songs including SexyBack, Summer Love, My Love and FutureSex/LoveSound from New York's Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center. The performance marked the first time The Tonight Show broadcast from the iconic venue.
During the interview, Justin also discussed how artistes such as David Bowie, Talking Heads, Freddie Mercury, James Brown and INXS influenced the sound of the album. He specifically recalled listening to Bowie's Rebel Rebel while developing the creative direction for SexyBack.
Justin and Jimmy also performed a medley of party classics with The Roots, featuring songs by the Spice Girls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kool & the Gang and Backstreet Boys.
The four-part documentary Timberlake, directed by Fisher Stevens, premieres globally on Apple TV on December 11, 2026. The first two episodes will arrive on the same day, followed by the third episode on December 18 and the finale on December 23. The series will feature previously unseen archival footage and interviews with Justin's family, friends and collaborators.
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