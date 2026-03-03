Justin Timberlake files petition to stop bodycam footage release from drunk driving arrest

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is taking the legal route to block the release of the police body cam footage from his June 2024 driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest.

Justin Timberlake petitions to prevent bodycam footage release from drunk driving arrest

The 45-year-old was arrested on a DWI charge after leaving the American Hotel in New York, in 2024. He was initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in the lane.

The star’s lawyer, maintained that Justin was “not intoxicated” when he was arrested. In September 2024, Justin reached a plea deal, at the time, where he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser offense.

On March 2, the singer had filed a petition in Suffolk County Supreme Court, claiming that releasing the police body camera footage of his arrest would invade his privacy.

“Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to (Timberlake’s) personal and professional reputation, subject (Timberlake) to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest,” the petition read.