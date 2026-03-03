Powering performance from a supercar that is also a family car

The new Audi RS 5 is Audi Sport’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) – with real RS DNA and the highly-tuned hybrid-technology to match. For the first time at Audi Sport, the powertrain pairs a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 outputting 510 PS and a 130 kW electric motor. They are joined by bespoke RS sport suspension with twin-valve shock absorbers, a completely new quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control, and world-first electro-mechanical torque vectoring at the rear.

A closer look at Audi RS 5

Measuring around 90mm wider than the base-model A5 at the front and rear with flared fenders, the car has a muscular stance. The three-dimensional single frame comes with a honeycomb grille and Air Curtains to control airflow dominate the front.

At the rear, the aerodynamic diffuser and the RS sport exhaust system’s matte oval tailpipes ensure a sporty finish. Both during the day and at night, the darkened Matrix LED headlights and their digital day- time-running-light signature in a checkered-flag design reinforce the car’s purposeful appearance.

At its heart are an improved 2.9-litre twin- turbo V6, an electric motor outputting 130 kW, the hybridised eight-speed gearbox, and a completely new rear transaxle with electro-mechanical torque vectoring – a world first in a production model.

An actuator, overdrive gears, and a differential combine to intelligently transfer torque between the rear wheels. A control unit recalculates optimal torque distribution between the rear wheel every five milliseconds – at a frequency of 200 Hz. Put simply, electro-mechanical torque vectoring is the invisible maestro conducting an orchestra of performance and making sure drivers experience driving fun and safety like never before