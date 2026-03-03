Powering performance from a supercar that is also a family car

The new Audi RS 5 is Audi Sport’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) – with real RS DNA and the highly-tuned hybrid-technology to match. For the first time at Audi Sport, the powertrain pairs a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 outputting 510 PS and a 130 kW electric motor. They are joined by bespoke RS sport suspension with twin-valve shock absorbers, a completely new quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control, and world-first electro-mechanical torque vectoring at the rear.
Measuring around 90mm wider than the base-model A5 at the front and rear with flared fenders, the car has a muscular stance. The three-dimensional single frame comes with a honeycomb grille and Air Curtains to control airflow dominate the front.
At the rear, the aerodynamic diffuser and the RS sport exhaust system’s matte oval tailpipes ensure a sporty finish. Both during the day and at night, the darkened Matrix LED headlights and their digital day- time-running-light signature in a checkered-flag design reinforce the car’s purposeful appearance.
At its heart are an improved 2.9-litre twin- turbo V6, an electric motor outputting 130 kW, the hybridised eight-speed gearbox, and a completely new rear transaxle with electro-mechanical torque vectoring – a world first in a production model.
An actuator, overdrive gears, and a differential combine to intelligently transfer torque between the rear wheels. A control unit recalculates optimal torque distribution between the rear wheel every five milliseconds – at a frequency of 200 Hz. Put simply, electro-mechanical torque vectoring is the invisible maestro conducting an orchestra of performance and making sure drivers experience driving fun and safety like never before
The cockpit in the RS 5 is an ultra-modern, driver-oriented command post. At its centre is the slim, free-standing Audi MMI Panorama display that shows the most important information at a glance. It is made up of the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch MMI Touch Display, has a curved design, and is powered by OLED technology. A 10.9-inch passenger display is standard fit and further augments the digital experience. It allows passengers to help drivers operate vehicle and navigation functions – or they can just enjoy their own entertainment spanning from media content to interactive features.
The Audi virtual cockpit offers sporty dials tailored to the RS 5 that display engine revolutions, speed, and a shift light. Keen drivers can also access performance data like G forces, temperatures and pressures for individual tires, lap times, as well as detailed information to the drivetrain, power, and acceleration.
The configurable head-up display brings information even closer. It projects data such as engine revolutions, speed, and the current gear onto the windshield – styled as a dial if the driver likes. The shift indicator is a special focus that precisely visualises the ideal moment to change up. The head-up display can also show acceleration and a launch control guide.
The 14.5-inch MMI touch display of the RS 5 not only houses the well-established comfort and infotainment functions from the A5 model series but also elevates the driving experience to a new level. Being a plug-in hybrid, the model displays a detailed real-time representation of energy flows – both under acceleration and regenerative braking. The temperatures of tyres, the transmission, the rear transaxle, and the battery can also be shown.
If you are looking at a sportscar for the entire family that is also somewhat green, then the new Audi RS5 might just be the car for you. Coming soon.
Estimated price: ₹1.4 crore, ex-showroom