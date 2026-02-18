Nissan signals a bold India resurgence with the launch of the all-new Gravite

Nissan Motor India have announced the launch of the All-New Nissan Gravite. A 7-seater MPV, the Gravite marks the beginning of a new chapter in Nissan’s India journey. Inspired by India, Made in India, Made for India, the vehicle is the first product to roll out under Nissan Motor India’s renewed product offensive — underlining the company’s strengthened commitment and presence in India.

The new Nissan Gravite has just been launched

The name “Gravite” draws inspiration from 1.4 billion Indians and the 19,000 vernaculars and rituals that shape the nation’s diversity, and has been purpose-built to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian families. It combines space, versatility, comfort and everyday practicality with a commanding road presence.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “The All-New Nissan Gravite is inspired by the diversity, scale and ambition of Indian families. Every detail from its modular seating to its commanding stance reflects how Indian customers live, travel and grow together. For us, Gravite is more than a product introduction. It is a promise that Nissan will continue to design, manufacture and invest in vehicles that truly resonate with India’s mobility aspirations.”

Design and Inspiration

The vehicle establishes a distinct and confident identity aligned with Nissan’s global design language. Its elevated proportions, muscular body lines, pronounced wheel arches and high ground clearance create a commanding road presence suited to diverse Indian driving conditions. It is the only vehicle in its segment to feature distinctive hood branding along with unique rear-door badging — a bold design expression that reinforces exclusivity and strong visual recall. Central to its identity is Nissan’s signature C-shaped design integration at the front and rear, ensuring instant brand recognition while delivering a premium, contemporary character.