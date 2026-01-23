Small but mighty - the new Tata Punch packs a lot of firepower

When Tata introduced the Punch in 2021, even they were probably not ready for the kind of popularity it would enjoy. Having sold over 6,50,000 units since launch, the Punch has been driving the compact SUV segment quite well. Tata has now introduced a model refresh, adding more power and tech to its smallest SUV.
On the outside, there are new DRLs and full LED headlights and fog lights that also act as cornering lights. The smart new front grille design looks premium and you can spot many similarities with its EV cousin. The sides remain the same, and one must mention the 90-degree opening doors which make ingress and egress very convenient. The rear now gets connected tail lights in keeping with the fashion of the times and an electro-mechanical hatch release, that opens up to reveal a boot space of 366 litres, that is in keeping with the overall dimensions of the compact SUV. You can always flip down the rear seat for added space. The build quality is quite sturdy and the rigid construction and standard 6 airbags has earned the Punch a 5-star BharatNCAP rating.
Inside there are now quite a few changes as well, again influenced by its EV cousin. Top models get a dual-tone grey and black woven seat which looks quite premium and a dual-tone dashboard impresses with the overall quality of fit and finish. New is a 10.25-inch touchscreen, that doubles up for the infotainment as well as vehicle controls and has wireless AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay. The quality of the sound system is acceptable. There is a 7-inch display for the driver as well, which is customisable in terms of information and is flanked by LED gauges for RPM, fuel and coolant temperature. A very bright and cheerful display indeed. Other goodies include a wireless charger, a 65-watt USB-C charger and cruise control for highways. The clarity of the 360-degree camera was quite good.
Step into the back and while the 2,445mm wheelbase may not appear to be too much, yet the scooped-out front seats give an impression of more space than actually is. You do get a centre armrest at the back, but without cupholders. We though really missed sunshades on the back doors, though you do have a cooled glovebox to keep your drinks chilled. The grey black seating tone and the strange white dash inserts adorn the rear doors too. Surprisingly, there is only a single USB-C charging port of 15 Watts at the back, just below the rear air-con vents.
We drove the 118 bhp turbo petrol, which is available only with a 6-speed manual transmission. It was quite peppy wand the linear power delivery ensured we did not have to shift too much in city traffic. Strong performance means that it will not be wanting on highways as well. Strangely, there is an AMT shifter available on the non-turbo and CNG versions as well, with both getting paddle shifters. The 193mm ground clearance is quite generous and you don’t have to worry about regular scrapes on potholes or speed breakers. You can choose between city and eco modes for better efficiency.
The new Punch is an improvement what was already a great product. It has significantly better features than its predecessor and gets iRA connect, that now brings it to level with its bigger siblings. Ultimately the Tata Punch makes a great addition to those looking for their first SUV or those who are looking for an additional car for additional usage. This is what the company calls Command Max.
Prices start at ₹5.60 lakh, ex-showroom