Small but mighty - the new Tata Punch packs a lot of firepower

When Tata introduced the Punch in 2021, even they were probably not ready for the kind of popularity it would enjoy. Having sold over 6,50,000 units since launch, the Punch has been driving the compact SUV segment quite well. Tata has now introduced a model refresh, adding more power and tech to its smallest SUV.

The new Tata Punch: Revised styling and a better powertrain

On the outside, there are new DRLs and full LED headlights and fog lights that also act as cornering lights. The smart new front grille design looks premium and you can spot many similarities with its EV cousin. The sides remain the same, and one must mention the 90-degree opening doors which make ingress and egress very convenient. The rear now gets connected tail lights in keeping with the fashion of the times and an electro-mechanical hatch release, that opens up to reveal a boot space of 366 litres, that is in keeping with the overall dimensions of the compact SUV. You can always flip down the rear seat for added space. The build quality is quite sturdy and the rigid construction and standard 6 airbags has earned the Punch a 5-star BharatNCAP rating.

Inside there are now quite a few changes as well, again influenced by its EV cousin. Top models get a dual-tone grey and black woven seat which looks quite premium and a dual-tone dashboard impresses with the overall quality of fit and finish. New is a 10.25-inch touchscreen, that doubles up for the infotainment as well as vehicle controls and has wireless AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay. The quality of the sound system is acceptable. There is a 7-inch display for the driver as well, which is customisable in terms of information and is flanked by LED gauges for RPM, fuel and coolant temperature. A very bright and cheerful display indeed. Other goodies include a wireless charger, a 65-watt USB-C charger and cruise control for highways. The clarity of the 360-degree camera was quite good.