Jeep India Introduces New 2026 Meridian

The second row now offers 23° torso angle and an additional 12° recline for enhanced comfort while conforming to safety standards. To allow easy entry/exit for third row passengers, the new seating configuration allows sliding travel of 310 mm (40% seat) / 290 mm (60% seat) with forward tilt of 33° allowing comfortable ingress/egress.

The 2026 Jeep Meridian retains its bold and sophisticated design, characterised by Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille, LED lighting elements, and a refined road presence. Inside, the cabin continues to offer premium materials, soft-touch surfaces, and a thoughtfully laid-out three-row interior designed for comfort across all seats. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 12-way powered front ventilated seats, and premium upholstery, delivering a refined in-cabin experience for both drivers and passengers. The Meridian also continues to offer advanced technology through its 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supported by Uconnect connected services with over 30 features, including remote vehicle functions, and real-time vehicle health updates.

Safety continues to be a key pillar of the Jeep Meridian, offering over 70 active and passive safety features, including advanced ADAS capabilities on select variants, designed for Indian driving conditions. Powering the Meridian is the proven 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, producing 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque with Select-Terrain 4X4 system delivering exceptionally strong performance& unmatched capability with efficiency of up to 16.25 km/l (ARAI certified).

Prices start at ₹30 lakh, ex-showroom.