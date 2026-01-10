High stakes for this popular SUV as it comes in as a brand new model

Inside, major changes continue. The first thing that strikes you is the huge screen in front, housing two 12.3-inch display – one for the infotainment and one for driver information. In between the two, there is a 5-inch touchscreen as well, that essentially doubles up as a display for the HVAC. Fit and finish continues to be excellent but the dual-tone leatherette seats can look a little different to some people. Naturally, all the usual conveniences are present, though surprisingly, the air-purifier, very essential to some cities is conspicuous by its absence. Naturally leg room is good and with five USB-C charging points besides a wireless charger, you are unlikely to run out of juice for your smart devices. Naturally, there is a panoramic sunroof but the rear hatch door does not have power assist. The headrests are super comfortable and have been adopted from the company’s own EV9.

Mechanicals are unchanged, so performance figures are similar. That said, we drove the diesel with a 6-speed AT, and it felt suitably lethargic. The convenience however cannot be beaten and the Seltos munches kilometers with ease. For performance cravers, there is the 160 bhp Turbo 1.5-litre, mated to a 7-DCT. The suspension seems to have been worked upon majorly, and pothole absorption was quite linear. The car felt solidly built, though it has not been tested by BharatNCAP yet. Six airbags along with other electronic assistants are standard, and this gives a feeling of confidence. The 360-degree camera is slick and does its job well, with a sharp resolution.

The new Seltos from Kia ticks all the right box when it comes to a new model being introduced, though the elimination of some features does raise eyebrows. However the pricing is quite realistic and the vehicle seems to be set for an encore in the Indian SUV market.

Prices start at ₹11 lakh, ex-showroom.