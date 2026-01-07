Tata has announced the pricing of its petrol variants for Harrier and Safari

The engine

At the heart of the new SUVs lies the 1.5l HYPERION Turbo-GDi petrol engine, delivering a formidable 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. This engine redefines the benchmark by expertly fusing exhilarating performance with segment best fuel efficiency, a rare feat for an SUV of this size. Power is un-compromised and has been balanced for both city agility and confident highway cruising. Furthermore, the vehicle has been configured to deliver enhanced NVH, resulting in a remarkably quiet cabin ideal for premium experience during daily commuting. This refinement is powered by advanced AI- and ML-based optimization, allowing the engine management system to constantly adapt to real-time driving conditions for seamless power delivery and superior efficiency. The result is an SUV that delivers best in segment Efficiency, In-cabin Quietness and Performance, making every drive seamless and sophisticated.

New tech

Inside, innovation takes center stage. The Harrier and Safari Petrol feature a new Segment first 36.9 cm (14.5”) Cinematic Infotainment Screen powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology, paired with Dolby Atmos and 10 Speaker JBL music system for an immersive TheatreMaxx experience. Segment-first features like VisionX E-IRVM with integrated Dual Dash Cam and DVR (Segment first), Clear View Dual Camera Washer (Segment first), Intelli-Start with Climate Sync, and VisionSync Memory ORVMs with auto reverse dip enhance convenience and driving ease. Connectivity and control come together through an intelligent suite of modern in-car technologies designed to keep drivers connected, comfortable, and confident.

Drawing from TMPV’s global design philosophy and its Land Rover pedigree, the Harrier and Safari embody strength, style, and sophistication, with a bold design language that projects status-enhancing prestige. The defining factor of both SUVs is their commanding road presence and assertive stance on the road. This is further amplified with the introduction of the hugely successful Red #DARK edition for the Harrier & Safari, and the all new Premium Nitro Crimson color for the Harrier. Features like R19 alloys and signature LED DRLs further bolster this look. Inside, the Safari Red #DARK brings a Premium vibe with a Carnelian Red and Black cabin, while the Harrier introduces a new Oyster White and Titan Brown interior – increasing its premium quotient. The interiors deliver elevated luxury through features like Boss Mode, ventilated & powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Every element reflects a bold, modern design that elevates both comfort and status.

Prices for the Harrier Petrol start at ₹12.9 lakh while the Safari petrol is available from ₹13.3 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).