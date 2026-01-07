Mahindra launches an electric version of its popular 3XO

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., recently launched the XUV 3XO EV. Designed to cater to the aspirations and sophisticated needs of discerning customers, the XUV 3XO EV aims to balance urbane design, performance, safety and cutting-edge technology.
The vehicle carries an unmistakable, contemporary stance that feels confident on the road and instantly recognisable as part of the XUV 3XO family. Inside, it blends modern aesthetics with a premium ambience — designed to deliver comfort in every journey. In addition to its stylish design, the XUV 3XO EV offers practical ownership, making it an economical choice for customers.
The XUV 3XO, launched in April 2024, offered a range of segment-leading features, establishing a new benchmark for the subcompact SUV segment. It has enjoyed tremendous success achieving close to1.8 Lakh sales since launch. The XUV 3XO EV builds on this foundation for customers who typically use the vehicle for intra-city commutes and want an electric SUV that feels like a smart next step.
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.said, “The XUV 3XO rewrote the rules by bringing aspiration and accessibility together at scale. With the XUV 3XO EV, we are extending that winning proposition into electric mobility for customers who want an EV that simply fits their lives — day after day.The XUV 3XO EV has been engineered around real usage patterns, ensuring that it meets everyday mobility needs reliably. It combines instant electric performance with a package that is tuned for confidence and ease in city driving.”
Space and Comfort - Spacious design that delivers superior comfort for every journey.Dual Zone AC, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Panoramic Sunroof, Passive keyless entry (PKE), 6 Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Rear Seats.
Thrill and Entertainment –Quickest in the segment – 0-100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds with segment-leading torque of 310 Nm & 110 kW Power. Multi Drive modes – Fun, Fast, Fearless.Twin HD Infotainment & Fully Digital cluster, 7-speaker Harman Kardon Audio with Dolby Atmos.
Tech and Safety – Adrenox with 80+ Connected Car features including remote vehicle control, vehicle status monitoring, trip summary, smartwatch connectivity, and supports in-car apps. Level 2 ADAS with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Smart Pilot Assist, Auto Emergency Braking etc. 360 Degree Surround View System, 35 Standard Safety features including 6 airbags, 4 disc brakes, Tyre Pressure monitoring system and more.
Prices start at ₹13.9 lakh, ex-showroom.