Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., recently launched the XUV 3XO EV. Designed to cater to the aspirations and sophisticated needs of discerning customers, the XUV 3XO EV aims to balance urbane design, performance, safety and cutting-edge technology.

The vehicle carries an unmistakable, contemporary stance that feels confident on the road and instantly recognisable as part of the XUV 3XO family. Inside, it blends modern aesthetics with a premium ambience — designed to deliver comfort in every journey. In addition to its stylish design, the XUV 3XO EV offers practical ownership, making it an economical choice for customers.

Mahindra launches an electric version of its popular 3XO

The XUV 3XO, launched in April 2024, offered a range of segment-leading features, establishing a new benchmark for the subcompact SUV segment. It has enjoyed tremendous success achieving close to1.8 Lakh sales since launch. The XUV 3XO EV builds on this foundation for customers who typically use the vehicle for intra-city commutes and want an electric SUV that feels like a smart next step.