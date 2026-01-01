Electric ambitions from India's leading automobile company

Maruti has literally been the backbone of the Indian passenger car market since the early 80s. It has always brought in innovative products at great prices and its last launch, the Victoris is a case in point. Surprisingly, whilst other car manufacturers rushed to jump onto the bandwagon, maruti held back. They have now unveiled their latest, the eVitara, which aims to capitalise on the success of the Vitara, but as an EV.

Maruti launches an electric: The eVitara

Make no mistake, the eVitara looks nothing like a normal Vitara. The front and the rear have three-point DRLs on either side and the front does not have a grille as you don’t need one in a BEV. The whole design looks quite muscular.

On the side, you have the rear door handles high up, giving the whole vehicle a coupe-like silhouette. Thankfully for the front doors, you still have proper pull-type handles and not that electric sliding out bar that has become more common nowadays. At the rear, the full aerodynamic treatment continues, with a high-mounted spoiler. The whole vehicle has a nice, muscular looking appearance and you get 18-inch wheels, compared to the export model’s 19-inchers.