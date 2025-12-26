This SUV becomes a Silent Runner with the introduction of a new petrol engine

New Interior things

There are some other changes to the interiors of both the Harrier and the Safari SUVs. You now get new Oyster coloured seats with ventilation up front and memory options for the driver. The highlight though is the 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED screen, that Tata says is the first to be used in any car globally. Powered by Harman, the infotainment features a JBL 10-speaker array that also uses Dolby Atmos for better sound processing. Now you can operate the panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting by using your own voice. The 2,781mm wheelbase ensures you have enough space to stretch out at the back and there are enough 65w USB-C ports to keep your electronic devices charged.

Safety has not been ignored either and both the Harrier and safari are BharatNCAP 5-star rated. Level-2 ADAS is also standard, and a 360-degree camera gives you the chance to manoeuvre in the tightest of spaces. A novel innovation is a washed for both the front and rear cameras, thereby offering you clear vision regardless of conditions. The sharkfin antenna on the roof sports a camera as well and interesting views from the front and back can be seen in the interior rear view mirror (IRVM). The IRVM also features a dashcam for enhanced security. An advanced Electronic Stability Program (ESP) keeps you safe under most condition.

Tata has taken a major leap with its advanced petrol engine, which is clearly the best gasoline powertrain in its segment. While pricing, variant and launch details have not yet been announced, expect the petrol Harrier and Safari to debut in January 2026. Combined with new features and additional safety equipment, this petrol duo could soon become the market leaders.