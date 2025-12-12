All you need to know about the latest addition to the Landcruiser LC300

Step inside, and the feeling of plushness is everywhere. The GR offers you dual-tone black and dark red leather interiors that give it quite an upmarket look. Most of the HVAC and 4x4 controls are handled by dials and switches, giving a very ergonomic feel to the controls. In an era of touchscreens and minimal switches, the GR pleasantly surprises us with its unapologetic controls – the way a proper vehicle is meant to be. The instrumentation is a 7-inch TFT display, which can be highly customised to display pitch/roll, driving modes, 4x4 settings, media and many other parameters besides the usual speedo/rev counter. Complementing this is again a highly-customisable HUD (Head-up display) that is projected onto the windscreen. You also get ventilated seats front and rear, plenty of charging points and a 4-zone climate control system. There is a 14-speaker JBL sound system, with acceptable quality, controlled by a 12.3-inch front centre display and dual rear displays 11.6-inch each, with separate HDMI/USB-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jacks.

With such a powerful engine, road performance is excellent. You might not realise it but the LC300 is deceptively quick, with snappy gear changes thanks to its very flexible 10-speed automatic transmission. We did not test the extremities of its 4x4 capacity, but were quite impressed with whatever light off-roading we managed. Naturally a full suite of safety features is standard, including 10 airbags, besides ADAS Level 2 utilising a number of cameras and radars.

The Land Cruiser LC300 in its GR avatar takes a competent SUV even further. The vehicle has already built-up a reputation of being ultra reliable and tough and the new features added makes sure that there is very little terrain left to challenge a land Cruiser. The insides have been hugely renovated, making this the ultimate n0-compromise 4x4 in the world.

Priced at ₹2.25 crore, ex-showroom