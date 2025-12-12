All you need to know about the latest addition to the Landcruiser LC300

Think of harsh, unforgiving terrains and there is only one vehicle that comes to mind: the Toyota Land Cruiser. Ever since its introduction in 1951, the vehicle has gained a reputation for toughness and reliability which no other vehicle in the planet can match, and hence is the favourite vehicle for both law keepers and law breakers. In India, the vehicle has had a chequered history as well and now the GR version joins the existing variant, bring some extra features and a slightly higher price tag.
GR stands for Gazoo Racing, the racing, the motorsports division of Toyota, from which technological learnings are used to better existing cars. The Land Cruiser LC300 offered in our shores now, gains some advantage over the regular version, notably the locking front differential, in addition to the existing back one. This gives it better 4x4 capability through the most difficult of terrains. 4-high is permanently engaged, thereby offering better levels of grip in all conditions. Powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel, the engine offers 304 horses of power and a massive 700Nm of torque, in keeping with its all-terrain prowess. Interestingly, the alloys on the Gr version are 18-inchers, down 2 inches from its sibling.
Step inside, and the feeling of plushness is everywhere. The GR offers you dual-tone black and dark red leather interiors that give it quite an upmarket look. Most of the HVAC and 4x4 controls are handled by dials and switches, giving a very ergonomic feel to the controls. In an era of touchscreens and minimal switches, the GR pleasantly surprises us with its unapologetic controls – the way a proper vehicle is meant to be. The instrumentation is a 7-inch TFT display, which can be highly customised to display pitch/roll, driving modes, 4x4 settings, media and many other parameters besides the usual speedo/rev counter. Complementing this is again a highly-customisable HUD (Head-up display) that is projected onto the windscreen. You also get ventilated seats front and rear, plenty of charging points and a 4-zone climate control system. There is a 14-speaker JBL sound system, with acceptable quality, controlled by a 12.3-inch front centre display and dual rear displays 11.6-inch each, with separate HDMI/USB-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jacks.
With such a powerful engine, road performance is excellent. You might not realise it but the LC300 is deceptively quick, with snappy gear changes thanks to its very flexible 10-speed automatic transmission. We did not test the extremities of its 4x4 capacity, but were quite impressed with whatever light off-roading we managed. Naturally a full suite of safety features is standard, including 10 airbags, besides ADAS Level 2 utilising a number of cameras and radars.
The Land Cruiser LC300 in its GR avatar takes a competent SUV even further. The vehicle has already built-up a reputation of being ultra reliable and tough and the new features added makes sure that there is very little terrain left to challenge a land Cruiser. The insides have been hugely renovated, making this the ultimate n0-compromise 4x4 in the world.
Priced at ₹2.25 crore, ex-showroom