Lexus India introduces a new RX ‘Exquisite’ Grade, increasing its SUV offerings

The Lexus Exquisite grade brings together Lexus’ advanced hybrid system which combines a highly efficient and responsive 2.5 – liter inline 4-cylinder engine and high-output motor. A high-level balance between direct driving performance and excellent fuel economy has been enabled by effectively combining a highly responsive engine, bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery with enhanced battery performance and hybrid system along with convenience features, and luxurious interiors. The premium interior key features include spacious cabin, 10-way power adjusted front seats, heated and ventilated seating for front & rear seats which are unique , and ambient lighting, designed to elevate every drive.
The F-SPORT grade is the only Performance Hybrid Electric Turbocharged Luxury SUV in India. The 2.4 L-T HEV on the RX 500h features a front unit integrating a 2.4L turbocharged engine, motor, a 6 -speed automatic transmission and eAxle with a built-in high output motor driving the rear wheels and a high-power bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery under the rear seats. . The RX 500h features Dynamic Rear-Wheel Steering for excellent maneuverability and stability, along with DIRECT4 technology that blends turbocharged power and instant motor torque for smooth, powerful, and continuous acceleration.
The RX features a Mark Levinson 21-speaker audio system that delivers exceptional clarity and depth, turning every drive into an immersive listening experience. The RX offers Lexus Safety System+, with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Assist with Blind Spot Monitor delivering advanced protection and confidence on every drive.
Speaking on the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said: ‘The Lexus RX represents our dedication to luxury, design, performance, and sustainable mobility. As the luxury SUV segment continues to grow, the introduction of the new Exquisite grade allows us to offer guests a wider range of options and features to choose from. This enhancement reflects our continued commitment to expanding our portfolio and elevating the Lexus experience in India, supported by advanced technology and a guest-first philosophy.”
The expanded RX range continues to be supported by the brand’s signature ownership experience.
Prices start at ₹90 lakh, ex-showroom.