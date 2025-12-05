Lexus India introduces a new RX ‘Exquisite’ Grade, increasing its SUV offerings

The Lexus Exquisite grade brings together Lexus’ advanced hybrid system which combines a highly efficient and responsive 2.5 – liter inline 4-cylinder engine and high-output motor. A high-level balance between direct driving performance and excellent fuel economy has been enabled by effectively combining a highly responsive engine, bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery with enhanced battery performance and hybrid system along with convenience features, and luxurious interiors. The premium interior key features include spacious cabin, 10-way power adjusted front seats, heated and ventilated seating for front & rear seats which are unique , and ambient lighting, designed to elevate every drive.

The F-SPORT grade is the only Performance Hybrid Electric Turbocharged Luxury SUV in India. The 2.4 L-T HEV on the RX 500h features a front unit integrating a 2.4L turbocharged engine, motor, a 6 -speed automatic transmission and eAxle with a built-in high output motor driving the rear wheels and a high-power bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery under the rear seats. . The RX 500h features Dynamic Rear-Wheel Steering for excellent maneuverability and stability, along with DIRECT4 technology that blends turbocharged power and instant motor torque for smooth, powerful, and continuous acceleration.