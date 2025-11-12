The electric version of this newly launched SUV debuts

Interior highlights

Minimalist design, digital innovations and immersive user experience are the hallmarks of the interior. The sportiness is elevated with JCW Sports Seats, Vescin/Cord combination JCW Black upholstery and JCW Dashboard Trim. Electric seat adjustment with Active Seat for the driver is available as standard. The JCW Steering Wheel with paddle shifters adds to the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling. The Headliner Anthracite elevates aesthetics inside the cockpit. The dashboard and door panels are completely chrome-free and leather-free, using recycled 2D knitted fabric lining. The textile surface is made luminescent by ambient lighting and projections from the MINI Interaction Unit that make even rush hour relaxing. The panoramic glass roof adds to the bright and spacious atmosphere.

The focal point of the cockpit in the MINI Countryman SE All4 is the round OLED display. The central instrument with a diameter of 240 mm and a high-quality glass surface simultaneously controls the infotainment and assistance systems. With the new MINI Operating System 9, all vehicle functions can be operated intuitively via touch or voice assistant. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings. Head-up Display projects all relevant information directly in the driver’s line of sight. A Fisheye Camera can capture selfies, fun moments and videos with sound, inside the cabin and is capable of transfers via a QR code. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System is an aural treat. Other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call.

With the MINI Experience Modes, one can choose from several immersive driving experiences, from the race-inspired ‘Go-Kart Mode’ to the energy-saving ‘Green Mode’ or the lively ‘Vivid Mode’ and more. MINI Experience Modes extend the indoor experience by tuning the light, sound and graphics settings.

A distinctive Toggle Bar Island gives access to the important driving functions including start/stop, gear selector, parking brake, experience modes and volume control. General storage area below the toggle bar provides space for a smartphone to be wirelessly charged.

Power matters

The versatile and powerful electric drive makes it a perfect companion for unbridled driving fun even off the beaten track. With 313 hp and a maximum torque of 494 Nm, the new MINI Countryman SE All4 sprints from 0-100 km in just 5.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 km/h. The standard all-wheel drive system distributes its power precisely and reliably, providing the sporty SUV with sufficient grip and traction even in challenging conditions. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery with gross capacity of 66.45 kWh and has ample WLT* driving range (combined) of up to 440 kms. The new MINI Countryman SE All4 also ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is – 130 kW DC Charger – 10 to 80% in 29 min (100 km top up range in 8 min) and 22kW AC – 0 to 100% in 3 hrs 45 min. (*WLTP = Worldwide harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure). JCW Sport Brakes impress with direct response and a better pedal feel.

Advanced assistance systems such as Cruise Control and Parking Assistant Plus with 360 degree Camera increase comfort, control and safety and relieve the driver from monotonous and less demanding aspects of driving. With Comfort Access, the car is locked / unlocked automatically as it recognises the key is at a distance of less than 1.5 meters.