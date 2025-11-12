The electric version of this newly launched SUV debuts

The modern, minimalistic design with clear surfaces and wider wheel arches reinforces the look of the new MINI Countryman SE All4. The character of this SUV is underlined through the vertical orientation of body details. Its distinctive front grille, striking headlights and the very sculptural bonnet enhance the overall appeal. Short overhangs and slim contouring give the vehicle's silhouette an elegant definition. The visual three-part division into the vehicle body, surrounding window area and a Jet Black roof ensure the MINI is instantly recognisable. The surfaces look particularly exciting thanks to an integrative treatment of details. Flush door handles and absence of side scuttles underline the clear and modern overall impression. A clearly defined shoulder area gives a decidedly athletic body. A wide stance on the rear, characteristic charisma and a modern minimalist design with clearly designed surfaces ensure the new vehicle has a significantly enhanced presence.
With its dynamic, sporty exterior and exclusive JCW trim, the new MINI Countryman SE All4 stands out as the epitome of driving fun and individuality. The exterior color options Legend Grey or Midnight Black are complemented by roof and mirror caps and Sport Stripes in Black. The John Cooper Works trim stands out with unique design features of the Grille, Bumpers, Side Skirts, Rear Spoiler and Door Entry Sills. The JCW Aerodynamic styling, JCW Sports stripes in Black, Black Roof rails offer a dynamic appearance. The Piano Black Exterior Trim and wheel arches add to the sporty look of the car. The 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke Black alloy wheels further elevate the sharp character.
The striking appearance of the car is enhanced by three selectable Signatures Modes (Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works) for the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) of the LED headlights and the redesigned matrix rear lights. All three modes begin and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation. The intelligent High Beam Assistant takes care not to blind oncoming traffic during night-time driving.
Minimalist design, digital innovations and immersive user experience are the hallmarks of the interior. The sportiness is elevated with JCW Sports Seats, Vescin/Cord combination JCW Black upholstery and JCW Dashboard Trim. Electric seat adjustment with Active Seat for the driver is available as standard. The JCW Steering Wheel with paddle shifters adds to the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling. The Headliner Anthracite elevates aesthetics inside the cockpit. The dashboard and door panels are completely chrome-free and leather-free, using recycled 2D knitted fabric lining. The textile surface is made luminescent by ambient lighting and projections from the MINI Interaction Unit that make even rush hour relaxing. The panoramic glass roof adds to the bright and spacious atmosphere.
The focal point of the cockpit in the MINI Countryman SE All4 is the round OLED display. The central instrument with a diameter of 240 mm and a high-quality glass surface simultaneously controls the infotainment and assistance systems. With the new MINI Operating System 9, all vehicle functions can be operated intuitively via touch or voice assistant. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings. Head-up Display projects all relevant information directly in the driver’s line of sight. A Fisheye Camera can capture selfies, fun moments and videos with sound, inside the cabin and is capable of transfers via a QR code. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System is an aural treat. Other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call.
With the MINI Experience Modes, one can choose from several immersive driving experiences, from the race-inspired ‘Go-Kart Mode’ to the energy-saving ‘Green Mode’ or the lively ‘Vivid Mode’ and more. MINI Experience Modes extend the indoor experience by tuning the light, sound and graphics settings.
A distinctive Toggle Bar Island gives access to the important driving functions including start/stop, gear selector, parking brake, experience modes and volume control. General storage area below the toggle bar provides space for a smartphone to be wirelessly charged.
The versatile and powerful electric drive makes it a perfect companion for unbridled driving fun even off the beaten track. With 313 hp and a maximum torque of 494 Nm, the new MINI Countryman SE All4 sprints from 0-100 km in just 5.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 km/h. The standard all-wheel drive system distributes its power precisely and reliably, providing the sporty SUV with sufficient grip and traction even in challenging conditions. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery with gross capacity of 66.45 kWh and has ample WLT* driving range (combined) of up to 440 kms. The new MINI Countryman SE All4 also ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is – 130 kW DC Charger – 10 to 80% in 29 min (100 km top up range in 8 min) and 22kW AC – 0 to 100% in 3 hrs 45 min. (*WLTP = Worldwide harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure). JCW Sport Brakes impress with direct response and a better pedal feel.
Advanced assistance systems such as Cruise Control and Parking Assistant Plus with 360 degree Camera increase comfort, control and safety and relieve the driver from monotonous and less demanding aspects of driving. With Comfort Access, the car is locked / unlocked automatically as it recognises the key is at a distance of less than 1.5 meters.
The standard minimalism technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering. The wide range of alloy wheels depending on the variant, radiate confidence while reducing carbon footprint thanks to their lightweight design and use of recycled aluminium. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Rear View Camera, and Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator.
The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The 5 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance provide complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. These benefits are transferable along with the ownership of the car. The ownership experience is hassle free as the high voltage battery is covered by a warranty for 8 years or 160,000 kilometres. Service inclusive plans for MINI Countryman SE All4 starts from 4 yrs / 200,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. An option to extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership and extendable up to maximum ten years, is also available.
Priced at ₹67 lakh, e-showroom.