Pocket Rocket — a new vehicle that’s as small as it is powerful

The Volkswagen Golf GTI came to our shores in May, the Skoda Octavia VRS will hit the road next month and right on time, BMW owned MINI launched the hottest avatar of its most practical offering– the MINI JCW (John Cooper Works) Countryman All4. We must admit that all the JCW styling has added just the right kind of sass to the otherwise cute and quirky design. Even the body colours - Midnight Black with Chilli Red roof, Legend Grey with Chilli Red roof and British Racing Green with Jet Black roof, complement the aggressive stance.

All you need to know about the MINI JCW (John Cooper Works) Countryman All4

It has a sporty demeanour, courtesy a chiseled front apron and healthy dose of piano black treatment. The Mini livery, roundish wing mirrors and the squarish Projector LED headlights with DRLs retain the much-loved quirkiness and in profile this MINI doesn’t look tiny. At 4447 mm it’s almost the BMW X1 size and at 2692 mm has the same wheelbase. Both models share the same UKL2 platform but the Countryman looks a lot sexier, doing justice to the MINI badge. We love the tapering roofline and those swanky 19-inch black alloy wheels with bigger brakes and red calipers.You also can’t miss admiring the bold JCW badge prominently positioned on the quarter glass. The rear too carries that sporty vibe featuring quad exhaust tips and blacked-out lettering.

On the inside, styling gets even quirkier and finish is more upmarket.The entire upholstery is draped in premium soft fabric sporting incredibly integrated ambient lighting while the brushed rose gold finish on the air-con vents and vertical door handles gives it a beautiful contrast.