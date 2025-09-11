A closer look at the new all-electric MINI Countryman

When BMW acquired MINI in 1994, the idea was to inject new life into what had been a very popular brand since the first MINI created by Sir Alec Issigonis in 1959. MINI has become somewhat of a cult like the Volkswagen Beetle, and BMW’s acquisition of the iconic brand meant that the vehicle moved into a new era of technology and refinement.

The Countryman is the bigger brother to the diminutive Cooper, and while the original Countryman came to India in 2012, the 2025 version of the car is now electric! Talk about progression. Of course, the vehicle gets a lot of new features and looks which don’t have much of a resemblance to the original. However, what you do get are chiseled cut looks and light profiles that brings the Countryman to the 21st century. And now, electric propulsion.

The good part is that electric power means that the Countryman retains its Go-Kart type handling with its own turn of speed

If you buy the top of the line car which has Classic + Favoured option packs specified in addition to the base car, then you even get a Go-Kart mode. The base car itself is not too shabby in specification. You get these funkily designed door pads, plenty of spaces inside for knick knacks, wireless charging, USB-C ports and a whole lot more. Nowadays there is a new fashion on moving to one large central display instead of multiple ones, and the MINI Countryman continues this tradition with a large round touchscreen OLED 9.5-inch display. This has all areas covered – right from navigation to essential car data and infotainment. It is all logically laid out and though initially might appear a little overwhelming, it is fairly easy to figure out. The driver’s seat gets memory besides power adjustments and you also get a nice, airy panoramic sunroof.