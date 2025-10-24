Designer Ranna Gill’s latest fall edits are tailored for all occasions
Designer Ranna Gill, known for her eclectic gowns and snazzy party jackets, recently showcased not one but two of her new fall collections—Autumn at Westbury and Tales from the Saddle.
Together, the two collections weave rich narratives of romance and resilience, drawing inspiration from Tuscan landscapes, Parisian art and the timeless poetry of the horse as a symbol of strength and freedom. The collections offer over 100 looks and have signature tailored silhouettes, fluid drapes, embroidery, leather accents and her signature horse print. Ranna takes us through the edits.
What were the ideas behind the collections?
Autumn at Westbury celebrates heritage and refinement , while Tales from the Saddle is inspired by equestrian strength and femininity. Together, they present a spectrum of moods, which is sophisticated yet bold, timeless yet modern.
Autumn at Westbury draws on the richness of autumn’s palette, deep burgundies, forest greens, muted golds and baroque-inspired prints. The collection features fluid gowns, structured jackets, flowing maxi dresses and tailored separates. Luxurious linen, denims, velvets and satins create texture, while intricate detailing and sculptural cuts lend depth and dimension.
Tales from the Saddle is built around equestrian elegance. You’ll find earthy tones, striking blacks, ivory and equine-inspired prints. Silhouettes range from jumpsuits, dresses, to sharp tailoring and versatile day-to-evening separates. Rich crepe, denim and luxe blends define the collection, while details like horse print and fluid dresses bring a sense of strength and grace.
Tell us about the inspirations behind the collections.
The collections draw from diverse inspirations such as Tuscan landscapes, the museums of Paris, valleys, mountains, and the timeless poetry of the horse. Tuscany’s earthy richness influenced our palette and textures; Parisian artistry inspired baroque motifs and intricate patterns; while the equestrian theme embodies freedom, grace, and resilience—qualities that resonate deeply with the women I design for.
How have you reimagined cocktail dresses and gowns for the season?
Cocktail dressing remains central to our DNA. This season, gowns are imagined with dramatic pleats, fluid drapes and modern asymmetry. Cocktail dresses feature sharp tailoring, sculpted waists, and subtle embellishments, designed to command attention while remaining effortlessly wearable.
What about jackets, another signature silhouette of yours?
Jackets remain a cornerstone of my design vocabulary. This season, you’ll see both tailored blazers with sharp lines and statement jackets that work seamlessly across day and evening wear. They anchor the collections with a sense of power and structure.
What’s trending in winter resort and occasion wear?
This season, statement prints, luxurious layering, and versatile separates are key. Maxi dresses with movement, tailored jackets, and sculptural cocktail silhouettes are defining trends.
What are the occasion and party wardrobe must-haves?
A statement jacket, a versatile cocktail dress, and chic gowns are essential. To this, I’d add well-tailored separates that allow mixing and layering for different occasions.
What are your upcoming collections?
Beyond Autumn at Westbury and Tales from the Saddle, we are working on Spring ’26, that will continue to explore modern femininity with new fabrics, palettes and silhouettes.