Designer Ranna Gill’s latest fall edits are tailored for all occasions

Designer Ranna Gill, known for her eclectic gowns and snazzy party jackets, recently showcased not one but two of her new fall collections—Autumn at Westbury and Tales from the Saddle.

Together, the two collections weave rich narratives of romance and resilience, drawing inspiration from Tuscan landscapes, Parisian art and the timeless poetry of the horse as a symbol of strength and freedom. The collections offer over 100 looks and have signature tailored silhouettes, fluid drapes, embroidery, leather accents and her signature horse print. Ranna takes us through the edits.