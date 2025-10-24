This sustainable label’s latest drop reimagines Aztec geometry
Founder designer Apurva Kothari’s label No Nasties’ latest line, Greca, reimagines Aztec geometry with a modern, sustainable twist. The collection offers striking yet simple outfits in organic cotton, muslin, twill and zero-waste knits. The silhouettes have interesting options, from sculpted jackets to versatile co-ords in warm ochres, deep indigos and neutral sands. The cuts are relaxed yet sharp and the textures move between breathable lightness and tactile weight, designed to layer seamlessly.
Apurva takes us through his thoughts behind the collection.
Why did you choose Aztec-inspired geometry this time?
Because geometry tells stories. The Aztec motifs carry strength, rhythm and balance — values that resonate deeply with how we design at No Nasties. Translating these bold, ancient patterns into modern silhouettes felt like a natural bridge between heritage and today’s everyday wear.
What was the idea behind the collection?
We wanted to celebrate pattern and purpose in the same breath. Greca is about taking something historic and giving it a contemporary, sustainable life. It’s a style with roots, not trends.
You have kept all your collections very casual and smart. Are you thinking of diversifying in terms of silhouettes and style?
Yes, but always within the framework of ease and wearability. We’re exploring sharper tailoring, more layered pieces, and fabrics with structure — without straying from what makes No Nasties: effortless, organic, and ethical. Think of it as expanding the vocabulary, not changing the language.
Trends this winter for casual and daily wear?
Winter 2025 is about ease with edge. Think oversized jackets, geometric prints, co-ords that move from brunch to boardroom. Colours are earthy with flashes of bold pattern, and layering is key — textures over trends. Comfort isn’t going anywhere, but it’s dressing smarter this season.
What are the casual wardrobe must-haves?
A versatile shacket and an easy co-ord set. Two pieces that instantly elevate your everyday, without overthinking the look.
What other new collections are you working on?
We have a few softer, season-forward drops coming for the festive season, built around airy fabrics and light silhouettes for the after-party hours. And we’re experimenting with new knits and textured weaves — always organic, always carbon-negative. The goal is to keep surprising our community while keeping our ethos intact.