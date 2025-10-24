This sustainable label’s latest drop reimagines Aztec geometry

Founder designer Apurva Kothari’s label No Nasties’ latest line, Greca, reimagines Aztec geometry with a modern, sustainable twist. The collection offers striking yet simple outfits in organic cotton, muslin, twill and zero-waste knits. The silhouettes have interesting options, from sculpted jackets to versatile co-ords in warm ochres, deep indigos and neutral sands. The cuts are relaxed yet sharp and the textures move between breathable lightness and tactile weight, designed to layer seamlessly.

Apurva takes us through his thoughts behind the collection.