Flannel goes beyond winter with stylish, breathable shirts for all seasons

Of course, reengineering flannel to be seasonless came with its own set of design hurdles. “The real challenge lay in preserving the signature softness and cosy hand-feel that flannel is known for, while making it lighter and more breathable. It was about striking the perfect balance,” explains Harsh.

The result? Shirts that are soft to the touch but sharp in design—tailored to deliver comfort without compromising style. The secret lies in the 100 per cent cotton fabric chosen for its natural breathability, durability, and ease. “Cotton performs beautifully across seasons. It keeps you cool in the summer, layers easily in the winter, and it’s sustainable and low-maintenance too,” notes Tanvi.

These flannels feature streamlined fits that sit comfortably between relaxed and refined. “They’re for someone who values both ease and elegance in their wardrobe. Whether you’re heading into a meeting or stepping out for a coffee, these shirts offer an effortless way to stay pulled together,” says Harsh.

To update flannel’s rugged, outdoorsy roots, the design team leaned into minimalism and urban style. “We introduced subtle checks, clean tailoring, and a neutral colour palette to give flannel a more city-appropriate, contemporary edge,” they share.

As for styling? “These flannels are built for versatility,” they say. “Wear them buttoned-up with chinos for work, unbuttoned over a tee for the weekend, or pack them as a travel essential—they’re lightweight, easy to layer, and always comfortable.”

Price starts at Rs 1,699. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

