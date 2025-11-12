3 Japanese hair washing techniques for healthier tresses

While there are several Japanese hair washing techniques, but these three are by far the most popularly used, especially if you are a beginner.

Focus on the scalp

A lot of hair problems actually arise from the scalp and not from the hair itself. It is important to understand that the scalp is the binder to which the hair is rooted. Thus, focusing on the scalp will help in strengthening the overall quality of the hair. For this method known as Tohi Arai, brush your hair well to detangle it from all angles. Wet the hair for a minute or so in lukewarm water. Pour shampoo and directly apply onto the scalp. Use the finger, not nails and massage the scalp in circular motions. Rinse well. This scalp-massaging method helps in removing built up residue, dandruff, and oil and clears the hair follicles on the scalp. A healthy scalp means healthier hair.

Double (no) trouble

For those who live in tropical or humid climates, the concept of a Double wash or Daburu Arai can help the scalp get the right amount of nourishment. This is also one of the common methods of hairwash often adopted in hair salons while washing hair. The first wash helps in remove the dirt, oil and any damage caused due to the use of hair styling products. In the second wash, you would find the shampoo foaming due to the removal of excess dirt. Take this opportunity to gently massage the scalp and rinse it well with water.