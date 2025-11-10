Is a ladies’ finger hair pack, the solution to your haircare problems?

While it is common knowledge that egg, coffee, amla, yogurt are regularly applied on the hair in the form of hair pack, did you know that the ladies’ finger or okra isn’t far behind. Yes, this vegetable which is often relished as a fry or side dish; the same vegetable which often generates a sticky substance in your hands when cut, can actually benefit the hair through a ladies’ finger hair pack. Packed with nutrients and easy to make at home, here’s what you need to know about the unique ladies finger hair pack.
For those wondering what is the ladies’ finger hair pack, it is made with the sticky gel-like substances inside the vegetable. Much that it may be disliked in real life, this substance is actually full of nutrients, that gives the hair a very shiny and lustrous texture.
Why use ladies’ finger hair pack?
If you are wondering what makes this hair pack different from the others, then there are quite a few reasons. With the goodness of Vitamins A, C and K, it reduces stress and promotes the growth of hair follicles, which leads to the growth of hair. Moreover the pack acts as a natural hair conditioner, making it soft, shiny and lustrous. If you have frizzy or dry hair, then this pack can work as magic to make smoothen your hair without having to use harsh chemicals. It helps in restoring moisture on the scalp and reduces irritation and itches. Split ends, brittle hair or regular hair loss problems can be solved with the use of this hair pack.
How to make it?
Take 6-7 fresh ladies’ finger, wash them very well, dry them off and cut them into small pieces. Take a cup of water and boil the cut pieces into it. The water should turn slightly sticky and thick in texture. Switch off the gas and let it rest. If you want to add additional ingredients like aloe vera gel of yogurt, then now is the time. Apply it to the scalp and hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Rinse it well so that no sticky residue is left. If you have normal or oily hair you can use it twice a month; and for dry hair 3-4 times a month will do the trick.