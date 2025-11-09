New study reveals your favourite smoothie ingredient could be doing more harm than good

You may need to reconsider your beloved banana smoothie. According to the new study, adding a banana to your smoothie may drastically reduce the quantity of beneficial compounds your body absorbs. The banana smoothie error is said to occur since bananas are high in the enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO), which may inhibit up to 84% absorption of flavanols from flavanol-rich fruits such as berries. If your goal is a nutritious smoothie, and particularly if your smoothie contains fruits high in flavanols, you may want to omit banana altogether.

Why skipping a banana in a smoothie matters

Now, here's the science behind the skip banana in smoothie advice: Scientists discovered that when participants drank a smoothie containing banana plus berries, their blood levels of flavanols, powerful antioxidants associated with heart and brain health, were dramatically lower compared with those having berry-only smoothies. PPO in bananas restricts the uptake of flavanols by breaking down those compounds in the smoothie or even during digestion. While bananas still have potassium, fibre, and natural sweetness, the banana smoothie mistake may undermine your goal of getting maximum antioxidant benefit from berry-based drinks.