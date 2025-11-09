New study reveals your favourite smoothie ingredient could be doing more harm than good

You may need to reconsider your beloved banana smoothie. According to the new study, adding a banana to your smoothie may drastically reduce the quantity of beneficial compounds your body absorbs. The banana smoothie error is said to occur since bananas are high in the enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO), which may inhibit up to 84% absorption of flavanols from flavanol-rich fruits such as berries. If your goal is a nutritious smoothie, and particularly if your smoothie contains fruits high in flavanols, you may want to omit banana altogether.
Now, here's the science behind the skip banana in smoothie advice: Scientists discovered that when participants drank a smoothie containing banana plus berries, their blood levels of flavanols, powerful antioxidants associated with heart and brain health, were dramatically lower compared with those having berry-only smoothies. PPO in bananas restricts the uptake of flavanols by breaking down those compounds in the smoothie or even during digestion. While bananas still have potassium, fibre, and natural sweetness, the banana smoothie mistake may undermine your goal of getting maximum antioxidant benefit from berry-based drinks.
Nutrition experts emphasize the study’s limitations. It involved only eight male participants, but the finding is a useful reminder of how ingredient interactions matter. If you regularly reach for a banana’s creamy texture in your smoothie, try skipping the banana in smoothie combos that star flavanol-rich fruits, or use it in separate blends. Swapping a banana for mango, pineapple, or a handful of spinach can preserve flavour while boosting nutrient uptake.
Experts also note there is no need to eliminate bananas from all smoothies. Bananas are a good source of natural sugars that offer a gentle lift of energy, while the potassium in bananas promotes muscle recovery, which can be a good post-workout smoothie option. The most important tip they offer is to simply pair it carefully: for example, combine banana with oats, milk, or nut butters, which doesn’t interfere with the antioxidant value of these foods, and the same for the banana. The issue arises mostly when the banana is incorporated with high-flavanol paired foods such as berries, cocoa, or green tea.