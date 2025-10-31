Keto diet decoded: Myths, facts and hidden risks

In a world obsessed with quick transformations, the ketogenic, or keto, diet has exploded in popularity. What if that initial rush of shedding a few kilos is masking a cascade of risks that could undermine your long-term vitality? Let’s unpack the keto diet: its roots in medicine, its allure as a fad, the shadows it casts on your body, and why true wellness demands a gentler, more enduring path. Developed nearly a century ago, the ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate eating pattern designed to shift your body’s fuel source from glucose (derived from carbs) to ketones (produced from fat breakdown). This metabolic state called ketosis mimics fasting and forces fat-burning for energy. Medically, keto shines in specific scenarios but always under strict supervision. It’s a frontline therapy for drug-resistant epilepsy in children, dramatically reducing seizures where medications fail. Emerging research also explores its potential for certain brain tumours, neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and even symptom management in bipolar disorder. In these cases, it’s not a casual choice: protocols demand blood monitoring, nutritional tweaks, and professional oversight to mitigate risks like liver or kidney strain or electrolyte imbalances.

Keto diet decoded: The truth behind the trend

Keto doesn’t teach your body how to maintain balance; it enforces a restriction that most can’t sustain. Studies confirm: while short-term weight loss occurs, regain is common without lifestyle shifts, often with added pounds. If keto were the magic bullet, obesity wouldn’t plague billions, nor would the weight-loss industry thrive on recycled promises.

The deeper issue? Keto’s byproducts breed chaos. Ketones, while efficient for the brain, can tip your body toward acidosis, which is an overly acidic state that starves cells of oxygen and hampers fat-burning. Ironically, you’re dieting to torch fat, yet creating an environment where weight loss stalls. Add in the neurological fog: impaired focus, mood swings, and “keto flu” symptoms like headaches and exhaustion.

Beneath the surface, keto whispers warnings your mirror won’t show. Digestive woes top the list, like constipation from fibre-poor meals, diarrhoea from fat overload, and nausea that lingers. Kidneys bear the brunt: heightened risk of stones and renal tubular acidosis from protein surplus and dehydration. Your liver ramps up bile production to process all that fat, inviting gallstones that clog ducts, spike cholesterol, and slow metabolism, and that’s the very engine for weight loss. Nutrient gaps widen the cracks. Keto sidelines most fruits and vegetables that are prime sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that fortify immunity and fend off disease. The fallout? Deficiencies in everything from B vitamins to magnesium fuel muscle cramps, weakened bones, hair thinning, menstrual chaos, and even premature ageing. For kids or those with growing bodies, it’s riskier still with stunted growth, acute pancreatitis, etc. Immunity dips too: low platelets, inflammation, pneumonia vulnerability and all for a fleeting scale dip.

And glucose? Far from the villain, it’s your cells’ preferred fuel that is vital for brain power and energy. Carbs aren’t the enemy; imbalance is. Stripping them doesn’t “reset” you; it deprives, setting the stage for rebound weight and eroded health. Even proponents suggest cycling off keto every couple of weeks to spare your kidneys. High-fat loads strain organs, and without detox support, stones accumulate in the kidney, gall, you name it. In my practice, clients who’ve dabbled unsupervised return with deficiencies, fatigue, and frustration. When keto is necessary, it needs to be followed but under strict supervision.

