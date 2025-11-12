Ferulic Acid: How is it beneficial for the skin?

Peptides, niacinamide, glycolic acid, citric acid, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and more are common names of agents found in skincare products that are used to enhance the quality of the skin. But have you heard of the ferulic acid? This emerging form of skincare agent is increasingly being found in products and used by many.
To answer the burning question which may be forming in anyone’s mind on the first go, we discuss what a ferulic acid is. This is an anti-oxidant extracted out of plants. Found mostly in the cell walls of fruits, vegetables and grains, it is known to help shield the skin against environmental degradation, and acts as a catalyst for the smooth functioning of other anti-oxidants like Vitamins C and E.
Ferulic acid is known to neutralize radicals or unstable molecules which are generated through UV rays, pollution and other environmental factors. These cells aggravate skin damage and ageing process. A ferulic acid fights with these radicals and keeps the skin healthy and far from ageing.
How is ferulic acid beneficial for the skin?
There are five major benefits of incorporating ferulic acid in your skincare routine. First, it prevents premature ageing by shielding the skin against the unwanted oxidation from UV rays and pollution. Second, it helps other anti-oxidants to perform well on the skin thereby lending double protection. Third, while sunscreens are still mandatory and important, ferulic acid complements sunscreens and protects the skin. Fourth, it helps in making the skin radiant and reducing hyper-pigmentation. Fifth, it reduces skin irritations.
It is also versatile enough so that people with every kind of skin – oily to normal can use it. Those who have specific concerns about ageing , damaged and sun-damaged skin must definitely try using ferulic acid.
It is available in the form of serums and can be applied in the morning right after cleaning your skin. Finish off the routine by applying a moisturiser and sunscreen right after.