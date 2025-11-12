Ferulic Acid: How is it beneficial for the skin?

To answer the burning question which may be forming in anyone’s mind on the first go, we discuss what a ferulic acid is. This is an anti-oxidant extracted out of plants. Found mostly in the cell walls of fruits, vegetables and grains, it is known to help shield the skin against environmental degradation, and acts as a catalyst for the smooth functioning of other anti-oxidants like Vitamins C and E.

Ferulic acid is known to neutralize radicals or unstable molecules which are generated through UV rays, pollution and other environmental factors. These cells aggravate skin damage and ageing process. A ferulic acid fights with these radicals and keeps the skin healthy and far from ageing.