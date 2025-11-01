Using Henna Regularly? 4 Things You Should Know

Henna has a smell you never quite forget. Earthy, a little like hay, with a trace of metal underneath. It clings to your hair and skin long after it’s washed away, and for many people, that’s part of its charm. Across the Middle East, South Asia, and North Africa, it’s been used for centuries — for weddings, celebrations, and quiet self-care at home. It is natural, yes, but that doesn’t mean it’s simple. Using henna regularly can be wonderful if you learn its moods.
Pure henna is a dull green powder that smells like crushed leaves. Anything too bright or perfumed usually hides chemicals that can harm the hair. Look for versions that list Lawsonia inermis as the only ingredient. You’ll notice the difference straight away — it feels softer, and the paste darkens slowly as it sits.
Henna coats the hair strand, giving it strength and shine, but too much can make it stiff. Many people mix it with oils or yoghurt to balance the effect. Coconut or olive oil works well, adding a bit of slip so the hair stays flexible. Think of it less like a dye and more like a deep treatment with colour as a bonus.
Henna doesn’t just stain once and stop. Each time you use it, the shade becomes richer — a copper glow at first, then deeper, redder tones over the months. If you like a lighter tint, leave more time between applications. The slow change is part of its beauty; it grows with you.
Henna and synthetic dyes often clash, sometimes with strange results. Colours can turn uneven or brassy. If you want to switch, it’s best to wait several weeks, giving the hair time to rest. It might feel like a long pause, but it saves you from the shock of unexpected tones later.
Using henna is more than colouring your hair. It's waiting, rinsing, and noticing the warmth of the paste on your scalp. The hours pass slowly while the dye sets, and there's something peaceful in that stillness. It stains your palms, leaves marks on towels, and yet people keep returning to it. Maybe it's because it connects you to something older- a way of caring that feels handmade, honest and real.
Written by Esha Aphale