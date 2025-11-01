Using Henna Regularly? 4 Things You Should Know

Choose real henna, not mixed powders

Pure henna is a dull green powder that smells like crushed leaves. Anything too bright or perfumed usually hides chemicals that can harm the hair. Look for versions that list Lawsonia inermis as the only ingredient. You’ll notice the difference straight away — it feels softer, and the paste darkens slowly as it sits.

It can leave your hair dry if you’re not careful

Henna coats the hair strand, giving it strength and shine, but too much can make it stiff. Many people mix it with oils or yoghurt to balance the effect. Coconut or olive oil works well, adding a bit of slip so the hair stays flexible. Think of it less like a dye and more like a deep treatment with colour as a bonus.