5 traditional Arab beauty products you can explore

There is a special kind of beauty in traditions that have lasted centuries. The smell of oils, the soft clink of a clay pot opening, the slow, familiar way something is rubbed into the skin. Across the Arab world, beauty has always been close to nature. It is about care, about slowing down, about using what is already around you. These old products still hold that same calm rhythm, even now.

Arab beauty products you must try

Aker Fassi — colour from petals and rind

In Morocco, markets often have small pots of red powder tucked between baskets and spices. That is aker fassi. It comes from crushed poppy petals and dried pomegranate rind. A little water turns it into a natural tint for lips or cheeks, the kind that looks soft and real rather than painted on. The smell is faintly floral, with an earthy edge. There is nothing polished about it, but it leaves the skin glowing, and that’s enough.

Ithmid Kohl — eyes lined with tradition

Long before modern make-up counters, people used ithmid kohl. It is a fine mineral powder, often applied with a slender stick that glides along the lash line. The finish is subtle, giving the eyes a quiet depth. In older times, it was believed to cool and protect the eyes in harsh sunlight. Applying it takes a steady hand and a few quiet seconds — a small, grounding ritual at the start of the day.