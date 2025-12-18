Fun in the sun as we drive India's pocket-sized convertible

MINI isn’t just a car, it is a statement on wheels – a perfectly proportioned, instantly recognisable antidote to the ordinary. It is about squeezing maximum joy into minimum space, delivering that smile-inducing, legendary go-kart feeling in a package that refuses to blend in. The new generation of MINI Convertible perfectly embodies the brand’s openness. The folding roof opens fully automatically in just 18 seconds, allowing the driver to enjoy the breeze and sunshine at all times. Whether in the city, on winding hills or on the long stretches, the MINI Convertible offers pure freedom and go-kart thrills.

All you need to know about the new MINI convertible

The exterior design of the all-new MINI Convertible focuses on classic MINI characteristics. The front end shows the typical face of the brand with its iconic round headlights and the newly designed front grille. Standard LED headlights have three light signatures to emphasise the car's character. A specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation with logo projections on the sides enhances the emotional connection even before you get in. The rear view is characterised by the flush design of the vertically aligned LED rear lights. The rear section is divided by a black handle strip with striking model badge, whose horizontal alignment emphasises the car’s wide stance.

The high-quality black soft top protects the occupants in all types of weather. The electrically folding soft top can be fully opened in 18 seconds, even at speeds of up to 30 km/h. At the same time, the window bars and side windows are lowered to provide a completely unobstructed view of the surroundings. The soft top closes in 15 seconds at the touch of a button. It can also be partially opened to act as a sunroof, to a length of 40 centimetres, regardless of speed. When the top is open, the MINI Convertible has a luggage compartment volume of 160 litres. When closed, it expands to 215 litres.