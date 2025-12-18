F1 Season Wrap: We are the Champions!

When the spectacular fireworks set off in the final moments of the Yas Marina circuit, Formula One heralded a new champion. The 26-year-old Brit, Lando Norris.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris delivering their very best effort. But there could be only one winner, the one with the most amount of points amassed across 24 rounds, across the planet! It was close. In fact, throughout the ups and downs of this super-competitive season, driver errors, team blunders, disqualifications and crashes resulted in Norris sealing his maiden crown just two points ahead of Verstappen.

Points leader for most of the season, Piastri, ended up in third overall. It could have been his maiden title if his pit-strategy luck and a few controversial team calls had gone his way. The championship, though, did feel like it was always meant to be Norris’s. Things can get mighty tricky at the top. Big ticket sponsors, big team bosses and the powers-that-be sometimes want the script to play out as intended — with no twists in the tail.

McLaren is the dominant force of 2025. Their all-conquering MCL39 finished on the podium 34 times. Compare that with defending champions Red Bull’s tally of 15, and you realise that although Verstappen finished the season as Runners-up, he had no business to!