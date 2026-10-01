Anne Hathaway says she could ‘smell time’ during her pregnancy

America’s sweetheart Anne Hathaway opened up about her pregnancy symptoms, revealing that her “craziest sense of smell” had her experiencing scents so intensely that she felt she could “smell time”.

Anne Hathaway says she could smell time during pregnancy

Anne made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about being pregnant during the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

While taking the chair during the show, Anne said: “It takes a minute to get used to chairs. So, thank you. Everything's fine. You all just got so concerned.”

To which, Jimmy quipped: “We will all take you to the hospital right now if we're ready to go. You're ready. Our bags are packed. We're ready. We're ready to take care of you. Come on. You're America's sweetheart.”

Anne said that she found out she was pregnant “like, two and a half weeks before the Devil Wears Prada press tour kicked off.” “And I was just like, how is that going to work?” said the actress.