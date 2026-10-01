Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate 5 years together as Sussanne Khan drops a sweet reaction

One of the pictures from the post had Hrithik and Saba standing together by the sea against a beautiful sunset. We could see their silhouettes as they posed against the golden sky and the ocean, making for a romantic frame.

Another still was a selfie of the two posing inside what appears to be an aircraft. Both were seen wearing aviation-style headsets, along with winter attire.

Childhood sweethearts, Hrithik and Sussanne dated for several years before finally tying the knot on 20 December 2000. They have two sons together: Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

After 13 years of marital bliss, Hrithik and Sussanne announced their separation in 2013, and their divorce was finalized in November 2014.

After this, Hrithik found love again in actress Saba Azad. The couple made their relationship public as they appeared together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Ever since then, Hrithik and Saba have been seen together at various events and taking vacations. They even feature together in each other's social media posts.

If the reports are to be believed, Hrithik and Saba's romantic journey commenced with a casual online interaction which later transpired into friendship. During the initial days of their relationship, they decided to keep things under wraps.