Jonathan Bailey brings Dracula to life through his voice in Audible audio drama

Jonathan Bailey is doing what very few people have attempted before, giving voice to one of literature’s most iconic antagonists. In the immersive audio production of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Audible, the actor is voicing Count Dracula while Ella Purnell plays the role of Mina Murray. This adaptation was released on October 1st.

Jonathan Bailey explores Dracula’s darkest corners through his voice

According to Jonathan Bailey, acting as Dracula was a process of bringing the character to life without any use of costumes, makeup, or physical actions. His voice had to define all the character traits, mood and dangerousness of Dracula. He said, “With a character like Dracula, every inflection matters. You're building an entire world through your voice, discovering the darkest corners of who he is."