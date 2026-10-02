Jonathan Bailey brings Dracula to life through his voice in Audible audio drama

Jonathan Bailey is doing what very few people have attempted before, giving voice to one of literature’s most iconic antagonists. In the immersive audio production of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Audible, the actor is voicing Count Dracula while Ella Purnell plays the role of Mina Murray. This adaptation was released on October 1st.
According to Jonathan Bailey, acting as Dracula was a process of bringing the character to life without any use of costumes, makeup, or physical actions. His voice had to define all the character traits, mood and dangerousness of Dracula. He said, “With a character like Dracula, every inflection matters. You're building an entire world through your voice, discovering the darkest corners of who he is."
In the new adaptation by Audible, Jonathan Bailey brings Count Dracula to life as an old, strong, and highly seductive creature whose most lethal tool isn’t just his physical power, but rather his ability to get into people’s heads. The character stays true to Bram Stoker’s original conception.
What makes Jonathan Bailey’s portrayal unique is the seductive element of the threat posed by Dracula. Jonathan himself has called his adaptation of Dracula a 'seductive monster' that has preyed upon Mina.
The plot revolves around Mina after her fiancé goes missing in Transylvania. She starts collecting letters, diaries and testimonials as she tries to find the monster that preys on her loved ones. After her dear friend Lucy succumbs to the vampire’s charms, the professor steps in. Mina's ability to link different clues that seem totally unrelated becomes an essential aspect of the chase. Then, Dracula turns his focus to her.
The cast includes Jonathan Bailey among many others in voice roles. Aimee Lou Wood takes on the role of Lucy, Louis Partridge as Jonathan, David Jonsson as Dr Seward, Lesley Manville as Mrs Westenra, Johnny Flynn as Renfield, Francis Lovehall as Arthur, and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Professor Van Helsing.
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