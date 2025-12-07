The team behind the productions across geographies is considering different interpretations of the play, diversity in casting, as well as contemporary staging options. Many Bailey supporters highlight the fact that his power and emotionality could deliver the character of a Phantom in a fresh way and in a language that the younger generation understands.

However, experts from the industry have been pointing out that the statements made by Webber should not be understood as casting that has been done. Usually, the casting decisions for big revivals involve those of producers, directors, and global production partners; hence, any role would be a first official announcement. Anyway, it is still a kind of approval by Webber, which has a great impact, so it is his name that is usually referred to when the public gets an idea of the casting and the momentum of the casting.

It is true that the talks have been spreading very fast on different social media platforms and fan forums, so the excitement is kept up. While the talk is going on, it is still there as a strong possibility, which is helping to keep the speculation at bay with the widely talked statement that Andrew Lloyd Webber wants Jonathan Bailey to be in Phantom of the Opera.